Public sector workers to get pay increases in coming months after unions ratify deal

Civil and public servants will start to receive wage increases agreed in recent pay talks over the coming months after unions representing almost 400,000 staff ratified the deal at a meeting in Dublin on Monday morning.

Members of the 19 Irish Congress of Trade Unions affiliates involved in the process overwhelmingly backed the deal in ballots over the past six weeks with some of the biggest unions, including Siptu, recording margins in favour of more than 90 per cent.

Ictu’s public services committee (PSC) will now write to Government formally indicating their agreement to the deal, paving the way for the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform for begin authorising payments.

The total value of the deal, including a provision for the resolution of local issues, is 10.25 per cent and up to 17.3 per cent for the lowest paid workers over 2½ years. The first increases provided for – of 2.25 per cent or €1,125, whichever is greater – will be due immediately with payments backdated to January 1st.

Some of the 385,000 civil and public sector workers who directly benefit should see increases and back money paid over the next couple of months but the speed at which the pay rises are delivered is likely to vary from sector to sector.

In addition to the financial provisions of the deal. PSC chairman and Fórsa general secretary Kevin Callinan highlighted the commitment by Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe to unwind the remaining sections of Financial Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Fempi) legislation introduced in the wake of the financial crash.

“Unions had sought the full and final unwinding of the legislation in these negotiations to re-establish normal industrial relations,” he said. “This agreement also provides specific provisions for local bargaining, which will give trade unions the scope to negotiate ... for particular grades, groups or categories of employee.

“In both respects we’ve established a unique pay agreement, while ensuring the maximisation of benefits for public servants in the early phase, with 4.25 per cent payable this year,” he said.