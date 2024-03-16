Makeshift camp at International Protection Office cleared with homeless departing on coaches

Men camping outside the International Protection Office on Dublin's Mount Street pack up ahead of the clean-up of the camp. Photograph: Kitty Holland

The makeshift camp of asylum seekers at the International Protection Office (IPO) in Dublin has been cleared of the majority of men who have been sleeping rough there.

Before 8am on Saturday staff from the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) arrived at the camp, waking men in their tents, and told them to pack up.

By 8.30am six coaches were parked on Mount Street Lower and men started boarding them with what belongings they could pack. Shortly after 9am all coaches had left. By 10.30am contract cleaners were on-site preparing to clear the tents.

Shortly before that it emerged eight men appeared to have been left behind. They said they had been discharged from hospital and returned to find the camp empty, with most IPAS staff also gone.

READ MORE

None of the men who spoke to The Irish Times around 8.45am knew where they were going. In driving rain they said however they were “very happy” to be leaving.

One man, packing shoes and jumpers into a plastic bag said: “We were in bed and they called us. They didn’t tell us where we go.” Asked if he was pleased to be leaving he said: “Yeah. Happy”.

Coaches arrived to bring the men camping at the site away. Photograph: Kitty Holland

Up to eight IPAS staff were continued to check tents as men boarded the buses. They would not say where the coaches were going. One of the coach-drivers, when asked, said: “Saggart”.

Local Green Party councillor Hazel Chu, who arrived after the buses had left, said she had been working behind the scenes urging that shelter be found for the up to 200 men who had been sleeping in tents. She said she understood they were being taken to accommodation within Leinster.

Though male asylum seekers have been living in tents around the IPO since December as IPAS announced on December 4th it could not provide accommodation to male asylum seekers, the Department of Children and Integration has come under increasing pressure in the past week as conditions became unbearable and illness spread among the men.

They have had no access to toilets, running water or refuse collection. With the start of Ramadan in the past few days many were finding it difficult to access fresh food after sundown. As of Friday, according to IPAS, there were 1,308 male asylum seekers “awaiting offer of accommodation”.