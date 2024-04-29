Your top stories on Monday: Housing ‘the top issue with voters’; the fluent Irish speaker who can’t find a place in a second-level Gaelscoil

‘He is fluent in Irish. It would be a shame to lose it.’ Sarah Cremin and her son Fionn (12), in their home. Photograph: Tom Honan

Housing has returned to the top of the list of issues on which voters are noticing the Government’s performance once again this month.

The April Ipsos Snapshot for The Irish Times shows that after a period in which housing was supplanted first by immigration and then by last month’s referendums, housing is once again the issue most often mentioned by voters when asked what they have noticed about what the Government is doing.

Germany’s alleged coup: An aristocrat, an astrologer and an army officer go on trial for high treason: An aristocrat, an astrologer and an army officer: when postwar Germany’s first high-treason trial begins on Monday, the cast of colourful conspirators hold promise of a high-security, three-ring legal circus.

The French government has followed the bullish lead of supermarket giant Carrefour, which has been waging a war on shrinkflation for months.

Lower prices, better quality: Why buying own-brand supermarket products makes sense: The government has finally cracked down on the scourge of shrinkflation. From July retailers will have to carry warnings on products that have been reduced in size without any commensurate price cut.

Be a team player: bring all your selves to work: When people ask “How’s it going?”, I sometimes have to stop and think. The expected response is either “great” on a good day or “fine, thanks” on the others, writes Miranda Green.

Nicky English: Clare drive down redemption road, as Cork again leave themselves short: Munster’s matches were a mixed bag as contests. Ultimately Limerick were never threatened by Tipperary but we saw an outstanding championship match in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

How to praise children: Don’t link ideas of being ‘good’ with being quiet and compliant: Praising your child is a good thing, right? Well, it depends how you do it. Praise for top marks, a brilliant drawing or for scoring a goal is not always the right course.

