Ireland

Your top stories on Monday: Housing ‘the top issue with voters’; the fluent Irish speaker who can’t find a place in a second-level Gaelscoil

Here are the stories you need to start your day, including: age checks for social media aimed at protecting primary schoolchildren are ‘broken’

‘He is fluent in Irish. It would be a shame to lose it.’ Sarah Cremin and her son Fionn (12), in their home. Photograph: Tom Honan

Mon Apr 29 2024 - 07:53

Housing the top issue with voters asked what they noticed about the Government’s work

Housing has returned to the top of the list of issues on which voters are noticing the Government’s performance once again this month.

The April Ipsos Snapshot for The Irish Times shows that after a period in which housing was supplanted first by immigration and then by last month’s referendums, housing is once again the issue most often mentioned by voters when asked what they have noticed about what the Government is doing.

The French government has followed the bullish lead of supermarket giant Carrefour, which has been waging a war on shrinkflation for months.

Podcast Highlights

