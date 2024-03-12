Former RTÉ journalist and charity campaigner Charlie Bird dies aged 74

Broadcaster and journalist Charlie Bird has died at the age of 74.

The former RTÉ chief news correspondent was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021.

Since then, he has focused on charity work and raising awareness of his condition.

The former RTÉ broadcaster climbed Croagh Patrick to raise money for Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) in 2022.

Thousands of people joined hundreds of climbing events across Ireland and the world for ‘Climb with Charlie’ raising over €3.6 million.

Mr Bird was joined on his climb up Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo by his wife, Claire, and his daughters Orla and Neasa.

On reaching the peak, Mr Bird said: “Even though I still cry a lot and with my motor neurone, crying is not that unusual; most times that I cry now is as a result of the kindness that is being extended to me every day.”

In his most recent post on X (formerly Twitter) on February 29th, Mr Bird said he was “still hanging in” adding that he was due to lead a walk in Wicklow in April for Samaritan volunteers.

Last month, he wrote that his health had “changed completely” before thanking his neighbours and carers for their support.