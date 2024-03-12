‘One of the outstanding journalists of his generation’: President leads tributes to Charlie Bird

Former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird meeting President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin on June 24th, 2022. Photograph: Maxwells

Tributes have poured in for “leading light”, former journalist and charity campaigner Charlie Bird, who has died at the age of 74.

The former RTÉ chief news correspondent’s death comes following his diagnosis with motor neuron disease in 2021.

President Michael D Higgins described Mr Bird as an exceptionally talented broadcaster and a truly remarkable man “driven by a deep sense of social justice in the most positive sense”.

Mr Higgins said Mr Bird’s intuitive nature, dedicated pursuit of the truth and immense ability to build warm relationships “made him one of the outstanding journalists of his generation”.

“The dignity, strength, hope and inspiration with which Charlie carried the burden of his illness was remarkable. In a way that was truly extraordinary, Charlie redefined our collective perspective on the illness of motor neuron disease and terminal illness more generally.

“The authenticity, at considerable personal cost, which he brought to all of this could never have been achieved by any other means of communication. I believe that his experience touched every home in this country and will leave a lasting legacy that will not be forgotten,” the President said.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he is “deeply saddened” to hear of Mr Bird’s death, adding he inspired many “with courage, generosity of spirit and dignity”.

Mr Martin noted memorable work from the broadcaster over the years, namely his coverage of the peace process, 9/11 and the National Irish Bank scandal.

“Personable and engaging, Charlie had the public interest at heart, representing public service broadcasting at its very best,” he said.

Since his diagnosis, Mr Bird worked tirelessly to get “people to sit up and take notice of what is truly a devastating disease”, said Lillian McGovern, chief executive of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).

She said Mr Bird’s impact on the motor neuron disease community in Ireland and further afield is “immeasurable”.

Ms McGovern said he has left an enduring legacy, whose impact will be written in history “and will be felt by all of us for many, many years to come”.

“His ability to extend the hand of friendship, as he so beautifully phrased it, and bring together thousands of people in every part of the country for Climb with Charlie was incredible,” she said.

“It resulted in millions being raised and marked the beginning of what was, and continued to be, an unwavering commitment to fight MND; to support people living with MND and their families; and to make a meaningful difference,” she said.

Ms McGovern said the IMNDA will be forever grateful to Mr Bird for his fundraising and raising awareness of the condition.

“In many ways, Charlie started the important conversation, and it is up to all of us to continue it in his honour.

“The world has lost a real hero, but his fight for a brighter future for the MND community will continue,” she said.

Sarah O’Toole, executive director for Samaritans Ireland, said Mr Bird will be remembered as a “leading light” for charities across Ireland, including Samaritans, “for which his passion was formidable”.

Just under two weeks ago, Mr Bird announced plans to lead volunteers on another walk in Wicklow next month in aid of Samaritans.

Ms O’Toole credited him with raising the profile of the charity’s services, alongside his wife Claire and dog Tiger.

“He often said he chose Samaritans as he found himself in a dark place following his diagnosis with MND and he wanted people to know that support is available,” she said.

Paying tribute to the “legendary” journalist, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said his work on the Stardust tragedy is a “stand-out achievement of his career”.

Mr Bird was among the first reporters at the scene of the fire in 1981, and had worked closely with survivors and the families of victims since.

Survivor and campaigner Antoinette Keegan who lost her two sisters in the fire said Mr Bird was like family to victims.

“He never forgot any of us, he was like part of our family he was always there supporting us,” she said, speaking on RTÉ Radio 1.

“Charlie was our voice,” she said.

Former Westport priest Fr Charlie McDonald described Mr Bird as the “unelected Lord mayor of Westport” following his Climb with Charlie campaign.

Fr McDonald said the climb was not just a physical journey but a spiritual one too adding that it was a “great privilege” to witness his “tremendous determination” and his “never-die attitude.”

“He lifted others who were on that journey as well and helped them in their maybe confusion and their anxiety,” he said.

“He did an awful lot physically, but he did a tremendous amount for people as well from an emotional point of view or a spiritual point of view,” he said.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne, Fr McDonald said Mr Bird found a “tremendous connection” with Westport and the local community.

“He would have visited there 5 or 6 times a year, whenever he could and in the last number of years, both before and since Climb with Charlie, he was like the unelected Lord mayor of Westport,” he said.