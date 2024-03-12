Charlie Bird: A life in pictures

Broadcaster and journalist Charlie Bird has died at the age of 74.

The former RTÉ chief news correspondent was diagnosed with motor neuron disease in 2021. Since then, he focused on charity work and raising awareness of the condition.

These photos give an insight into his life and career, which spanned nearly four decades.

Charlie Bird at his home in Ashford, Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

Charlie Bird and his wife Claire Mould with Ms Mould’s nephews, Josh and Luke, and Mr Bird’s grandchildren Hugo and Charlie O’Dowd and Abigal Redmond after they married in Dublin. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Charlie Bird and his wife Claire Mould pictured after their marriage in Dublin. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Charlie Bird at home in Co Wicklow. Photograph: Alan Betson

A screengrab of Charlie Bird reporting for RTÉ from Haiti. Photograph: RTÉ

Former Fianna Fáil minister Des O'Malley talks to RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird outside the Dáil after his New Republic speech in 1985. Six days later he was expelled from Fianna Fáil for conduct unbecoming. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Charlie Bird with his dog, Tiger, at home in Ashford, Wicklow, after he received his diagnosis of motor neurone disease. Photograph: Alan Betson

Charlie Bird in Peru.

Charlie Bird on the trail of Tom Crean in Antarctica.

Charlie Bird in Arizona in January 2010.

Charlie Bird with taoiseach Enda Kenny at the launch of his new book, A Day in May, in the National Gallery. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

RTÉ special correspondent Charlie Bird in front the TV cameras at Beijing Airport in 1998. Behind him is a guard of honor from the People's Liberation Army with Red Flags at the formal welcoming ceremony. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Antoinette Kennedy speaks to Charlie Bird as she arrives at the Flood tribunal in 2002. Photograph: Collins

Charlie Bird in Dublin Castle.

Charlie Bird at the High Court for the libel action by Beverly Cooper-Flynn TD.

Charlie Bird and his daughter Neasa Bird, who was called to the bar at the Four Courts in 2004. Photograph: Garrett White/Collins

Charlie Bird and former taoiseach Albert Reynolds at the launch of his book, This is Charlie Bird, in Dublin in 2006. Photograph: Collins

Charlie Bird speaking to reporters outside the High Court in 2001. On the left is George Lee and Kevin Healy, head of public affairs at RTÉ, who read a statement to the media. Photograph: Collins

Charlie Bird joins adult literacy students to launch the takethefirststep.ie initiative at the National Library in 2011. Photograph: James Horan/Collins Photos

Garret Fitzgerald, former taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael, speaking to Charlie Bird in the 1980s. Photograph: Collins Photos

Charlie Bird, his wife Claire Mould and their dog Tiger in Greystones, Co Wicklow in 2022. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Ryan Tubridy with Charlie Bird at the Dublin launch of Charlie Bird’s book, Climb with Charlie, in 2022. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Charlie Bird and Antoinette Keegan at a candlelit vigil for the 41st anniversary of the Stardust fire, at the former nightclub in Artane. Photograph Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Charlie Bird. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Charlie Bird, at Powerscourt Hotel Resort and Spa in Co Wicklow, with his dog, Tiger, at the launch of an appeal for businesses and the public to get involved in Bewley's Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice. Photograph: Bryan Brophy/1IMAGE Photography

Former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy with Charlie Bird on the series finale of the show. Photograph: Andres Poveda

Charlie Bird leading supporters from Pieta, the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, Samaritans, Vicky Phelan's family members and friends, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, Defence Forces, Dogs Trust, frontline workers, Stardust families, Irish Wheelchair Association, and members of the LGBTQ+ community, over the Papal Cross mound in the Phoenix Park at the start of a 5K walk in Phoenix Park, to mark the first anniversary of Climb with Charlie. Photograph: Alan Betson

Charlie Bird and others at the start of a 5K walk in the Phoenix Park to mark the first anniversary of Climb with Charlie. Photograph: Alan Betson

Sinn Féin press officer Rita O'Hare with party leader Gerry Adams and the media at Dublin Airport on his return from the US in 1994. At the front is RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird. Photograph: RollingNews.ie

Charlie Bird climbs Croagh Patrick to raise funds for two charities that were very close to his heart – the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity – in April 2022. Photograph: Michael Mc Laughlin/RollingNews.ie

Charlie Bird after climbing Croagh Patrick, in Co Mayo, with Ryan Tubridy and Daniel O'Donnell to raise funds for charities. Photograph: Michael McLaughlin/RollingNews.ie

Charlie Bird gets a chance to conduct the Army Band 2 Brigade after he presented cheques totaling €3,376,000 to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta following the Climb with Charlie Campaign, in Dublin's Merrion Square. Photograph: Alan Betson

Charlie Bird at home in Ashford, Wicklow. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Charlie Bird and his dog, Tiger, on the couch at home in Ashford, Wicklow. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw