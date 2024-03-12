Charlie Bird: A life in pictures

Broadcaster and journalist Charlie Bird has died at the age of 74.
The former RTÉ chief news correspondent was diagnosed with motor neuron disease in 2021. Since then, he focused on charity work and raising awareness of the condition.
These photos give an insight into his life and career, which spanned nearly four decades.
