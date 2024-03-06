Man dies following road crash on ‘dangerous’ A5 in Co Tyrone

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill called for opponents of the A5 upgrade to withdraw their objections as she paid tribute to Caolan Devlin

A 30-year-old man has died following a crash on the “dangerous” A5 road in Co Tyrone on Tuesday.

Caolan Devlin, from Coalisland, Co Tyrone, died after his BMW collided with a lorry on the Curr Road section of the A5 between Omagh and Ballygawley on Tuesday evening.

The A5 has been the subject of calls for upgrade due to the high volume of fatal crashes on the route, which links Dublin with Donegal and Northern Ireland.

The Government announced funding of €600 million for an upgrade of the road last month. Plans to upgrade the road were first mooted about 16 years ago, but work has not yet started on the project following numerous delays and legal challenges.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill has led tributes to Mr Devlin, who was a brother of Tyrone senior footballer Niall Devlin.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that Caolan Devlin tragically died in a collision on the A5 on Tuesday night,” she said.

“Firstly, I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to Caolan’s parents Margaret and Gerard, his brother Niall, and the entire Devlin and Cullen families as they come to terms with this unimaginable loss today.

“An entire community is heartbroken. We will all gather around to support Caolan’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

“I want to thank the emergency services who attended the scene and for all their efforts, and I would urge people to assist a request from the police for dashcam footage to be brought forward.”

Ms O’Neill added the incident was “a sad reminder of why we need to urgently upgrade this dangerous road to save lives now”.

“I am appealing directly to those who are opposed to this road to withdraw their objections,” she continued. “There can be no more delay in building the A5.

“Caolan was a much-loved young man with a bright future ahead of him, well known and liked, particularly within the local GAA community, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Northern Ireland infrastructure minister John O’Dowd said: “I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Caolan who lost his life in a road traffic collision on the A5 last night.

“My thoughts are also with the driver of the other vehicle who will also have been severely impacted by this tragic incident.

“Too many lives have been cut short or forever changed by serious injury as a result of road traffic collisions on the A5 and too many families are living with the devastating consequences.

“I have met grieving families and witnessed their heartache at first-hand and I have assured them that my top priority is to progress the A5.

“Yesterday in the Assembly chamber, members discussed the importance of the A5 in improving road safety and helping to save lives. It is heartbreaking to see that within a few short hours another life was lost on that road and another family is grieving a loved one.

“I am determined to do all that I can to progress this crucial project before more lives are lost. I am calling on those who are opposed to this road to withdraw their objections.”