Fishermen rescued off Aran Islands after boat runs aground

The fishermen were winched to safety by the helicopter crew. File photograph: Eric Luke

The crew of a fishing boat were rescued after their vessel got into difficulties off the Aran Islands on Sunday.

The rescue mission was put into effect when the 21-metre boat, with five crew on board, ran aground on the northern side of Inis Mór early on Sunday morning.

Valentia Coast Guard received an emergency call from the vessel at about 5am and the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter 115, the RLNI Aran Islands lifeboat and the North Aran Coast Guard Unit were all sent to the scene.

The crew abandoned their vessel, got into a life raft, and were winched to safety by the helicopter. They were taken to University Hospital Galway where all were said to be well.