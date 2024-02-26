Tributes paid to young man killed in Cork crash

Gardaí have launched an appeal for witnesses to the fatal Cork crash

Tributes have been paid to a young Cork man who died in a crash in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The single-vehicle collision happened in the townland of Rathanker near Passage West, Co Cork, around 2.30am. The driver of the car was fatally injured.

He has been named locally as Ricky Barry (23), who was from the Monkstown area of Cork. Paying tribute on Facebook, his grandmother Noreen Kenny wrote ‘”my handsome grandson Rip”.

Local councillor Marcia D’Alton said: ‘’This is so incredibly sad that another life has been lost on our roads and additionally tragic that this awful accident happened in our community.

“We were heartbroken for the families involved and especially for the family of the young man who did not come home after his night out last night.”

Two other occupants of the car were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening. Gardaí closed the road for a forensic collision investigation. An appeal has been launched for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact gardaí.

Mr Barry’s death brings to 35 the number of people killed on Irish roads so far this year.

Rickie Devine junior (19) from Keash, Co Sligo, died in a single-vehicle fatal road traffic collision on the N17 at Ballinacarrow, Co Sligo, last Thursday evening, when the SUV he was driving veered off the road.