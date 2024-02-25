Man (20s) killed in Co Cork road traffic collision

The road was still closed on Sunday afternoon as gardaí conducted a forensic examination of the scene. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man has died following a road traffic incident in Co Cork.

The single vehicle incident occurred in the Rathanker area near Passage West at approximately 2.30am on Sunday.

The driver, a man in his 20s, died in the collision. Two passengers who were also in the vehicle were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment and their injuries are understood to not be life threatening.

The road was still closed on Sunday afternoon as gardaí conducted a forensic examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, in particular those who may have dashcam footage and were on the L2474 road between Rochestown and Monkstown between 2am and 2.45am on Sunday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on at 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.