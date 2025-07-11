Senator Lynn Ruane says letter for driver who killed pedestrian was not attempt to lower sentence

Senator Lynn Ruane said she 'did not seek or reference any outcome in sentencing' in her letter to court regarding Philip Ormond, who was convicted of dangerous driving causing the death of Kathleen Furlong. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Senator Lynn Ruane has said that she “in no way” advocated for a more lenient sentence in a letter she wrote for a man convicted for dangerous driving causing death.

Philip Ormond (43) was jailed for four years and three months on Thursday over the death of Kathleen Furlong.

He struck the grandmother on the R136 in Tallaght, Dublin, at the junction of Fortunestown Way and Cheeverstown Road, at about 11am on September 8th, 2023. Ms Furlong was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ormond, of Deerpark Place, Kiltipper Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving causing death. He also admitted to leaving the scene of a collision.

His 53 previous convictions included 24 road traffic offences, including one for dangerous driving. His insurance had lapsed due to non-payment of the premium.

At the sentencing hearing on Thursday, Ormond’s counsel said that a letter from Ms Ruane was before the court because she felt the need to offer support to Ormond. However, counsel noted she was at pains to sympathise with the Furlong family.

Ms Ruane is understood to have known Ormond since childhood, and he had previously volunteered with her in a community drugs service.

She told The Irish Times on Friday that she “in no way” advocated or suggested anything in relation to sentencing in her letter.

“I want to repeat my sympathy for the Furlong family and what transpired in this terrible incident,” Ms Ruane said.

“I did not seek or reference any outcome in sentencing in my communication to court.

“I fully recognise the gravity of this situation, the tragic death of Ms Furlong and the impact that her loss has had on her family and friends. I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Furlong family”

Ms Ruane said the only part of the letter that made any reference to “future restorative work” was a reference to the benefits of restorative justice. But it added that Ms Ruane “acknowledges and respects the family’s right to decline”.