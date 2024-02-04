Taoiseach ‘very concerned’ as gardaí investigate possible arson attack in Brittas

Gardaí have launched an investigation into a suspected arson attack on a former Dublin nursing home being considered for asylum seeker accommodation.

Firefighters in Co Dublin are continuing to battle a blaze at a former nursing home near Brittas that was being considered as a possible accommodation centre for international protection applicants or refugees.

On Sunday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “very concerned”.

“In recent weeks there have been disturbing reports of suspected criminal damage at properties around the country. There is never any justification for violence, arson or vandalism in our Republic. Garda investigations are under way into the incident in Crooksling,” he said.

READ MORE

Firefighters were called at 7am to vacant buildings alight at Crooksling off the Blessington Road



7️⃣ Seven fire engines including a turntable ladder and emergency tender were sent to the scene



🛣️ Traffic restrictions on the #N81 due to hose lines



🚒 Operations are continuing pic.twitter.com/4srFwgqocc — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 4, 2024

“Arson is a serious crime punishable by up to ten years in prison. It is deeply ironic that some of those who try to link migration with crime engage in serious criminal activity themselves.

“I want to assure people that we have a rules-based system immigration system. Applications for international protection are now being processed in record time. All applicants are registered, fingerprinted, checked against certain databases, and the circumstances surrounding their request for protection are examined thoroughly. We aim to treat them with dignity and respect while their applications are considered,” Mr Varadkar said.

According to Dublin Fire Brigade, seven units were called to tackle the fire at vacant building in Brittas, Co Dublin that used to be a nursing home.

The emergency services were called to the building at Crooksling off the Blessington Road at 7am on Sunday.

In response to queries this afternoon, the Department of Integration said the fire is currently under Garda investigation. It condemned attacks on asylum seeker accommodation which “achieve nothing but endanger people’s lives and homes”.

“The Department is working to offer shelter to those who are fleeing war and persecution, and condemns any violence or intimidation towards International Protection applicants.

“All those seeking protection have a right to safety while their application is examined.”

The Department said it “strongly condemned any alleged attempts to drive division and hostility towards those who come to Ireland seeking asylum”.

The were protests at the site in recent days. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The spokesperson did not confirm the location was being considered as asylum seeker accommodation. However, in recent weeks local representatives were informed by the Department the building is one of many undergoing preliminary examination as a possible accommodation centre.

Images from the scene show the former nursing home, which was known as St Brigid’s, suffered extensive damage.

The site has been the subject of protests throughout the week, with some demonstrators setting up a tent near the entrance stating “South Dublin Says No. Close the borders”.

Another large sign stated: “Brittas Community Says No. Please Listen to Us”.

It has been visited by several well-known far-right activists in recent days.

Videos circulating on social media showed protesters at the scene on Saturday night and again on Sunday morning as the emergency services arrived at the site of the fire.

Crooksling is about 8km south of Tallaght close to the village of Brittas. The nursing home was closed down in March 2020 with residents being moved to a new facility in Tallaght.

Locals campaigned for the HSE to keep the home open and invest in refurbishment. However, a HSE review found it was “no longer useful for healthcare provision” and that the building’s systems “have approached their end of life or have failed or become obsolete”.

Last month, following queries from residents of the area, some local representatives were informed by the Department of Integration that the former nursing home was undergoing an assessment for use as possible accommodation for asylum seekers or refugees.

“This means the Department is checking its conditions to see if it would be suitable to house people,” read an email circulated by Fine Gael Emer Higgins TD for Dublin Mid West Emer Higgins.

“That assessment has not yet been complete, the Department hasn’t made a decision and no contracts have been entered into,” she wrote.

“I’m disgusted. I really can’t believe it,” said Eoin Ó Broin said Social Democrats councillor in South Dublin of the fire. He said “there is no sense” the majority of residents were opposed to the buildings use as asylum seeker accommodation.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Trevor Gilligan said he condemns the attack, “if it does prove to be an attack”. He said local residents would also condemn it. “It’s a tight-knit community and people are very upset.”

He said there has been a lack of accurate information on the use of the centre. “I think residents just want clarification and would like to know what’s happening here.”

Mr Varadkar said Ireland was dealing with a huge increase in the numbers of people arriving “irregularly”.

“Many if not most are fleeing conflict, grinding poverty, climate change and human rights abuses in their home countries. We have robust border controls, extra checks at airports and faster processing times.

“The response from many communities has been incredible. We’ve seen homes, schools, clubs and communities open up to help those most in need. The people carrying out crimes are a very small minority who seek to blame others for their own problems. I believe most people empathise with those fleeing terrible circumstances and recognise the benefits that legal migration brings to Ireland.

“The Government will continue to listen to communities, recognising the effort they are making and helping them as they manage an unprecedented situation together,” he said.