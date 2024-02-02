Second crash on Carlow road close to where three people killed earlier this week

Gardaí and emergency services were at the scene on Friday night, and the road remained partially open. Photograph: Sarah Slater

There was a two-vehicle crash in Co Carlow on Friday evening, metres away from where three people were killed on Wednesday night.

Daryl Culbert (21), Michael Kelly (25) and Katie Graham (19) died when their car skidded after heavy rain in the townland of Leagh between Graiguenaspiddoge and Kelllistown around 5km from Carlow town at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

A fourth occupant, a man in his 20s, from Ballinabranagh, Co Carlow was seriously injured, rushed by paramedics to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny and has subsequently been transferred to hospital in Dublin. His injuries are described by gardaí as not life threatening.

On Friday, Gardaí confirmed there were a two-car collision on the N80 near Templepeter, Co Carlow at approximately 7.20pm. The incident occurred between Kellistown and Graiguenaspiddogue, close to the Fighting Cocks pub and restaurant.

READ MORE

Gardaí and emergency services were at the scene on Friday night, and the road remained partially open.

A garda spokeswoman said no injuries have been reported at this time.

[ Tributes paid to three young people killed in Carlow car crash ]

The road has been described as a notorious black spot for crashes by local councillors, with plans by Carlow County Council to upgrade it having been in train for several years.

Design consultants Roadplan made a presentation to county councillors about the road in 2021.

“Leagh Bends has a poor collision history,” the group said. “It has been identified as an area of a high number of accidents. It’s [the works] to bring the road to a state where it can accommodate traffic at 100km/h.”

A report by the National Oversight and Audit Commission, which is the oversight body for the local government sector, described the stretch of road as “deficient in both width and adjustment”.

Separately, a man in his 60s has died in a collision between a car and motorcycle in Co Limerick on Friday afternoon.