Motorcyclist (60s) dies following collision in Co Limerick

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick.

A man in his 60s has died following a collision between a car and motorcycle in Co Limerick on Friday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal two-vehicle road traffic collision, that occurred on the R515 at Kilmallock, Co Limerick at around 2pm on Friday.

The male driver of the motorcycle (60s) was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick.

The male driver of the car (40s) received treatment at the scene for injuries believed at this time to be not life-threatening.

The R515 road remained closed on Friday night pending technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators with local diversions in place.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and who were travelling on the R515, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, between 1.30pm and 2.15pm on Friday are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.