Three people in their 20s killed and one injured in Co Carlow crash

Gardaí at the scene of a crash on the N80 near Carlow in which three people in their 20s died. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Three people in their 20s have been killed and one seriously injured in a car crash in Co Carlow overnight.

The single-vehicle crash took place on the N80 at a townsland known as Leagh between Graiguenaspiddoge and Kelllistown between 11.15pm and midnight.

It is understood the car in which the four people were travelling hit a tree while they were travelling in the direction of Carlow town. The scene is near a well-known traffic black spot close to the Fighting Cocks pub and restaurant.

Those who died, understood to be two men and one woman, were occupants of the one vehicle. A fourth occupant, a man in his 20s whose injuries are understood to be serious, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for treatment.

The road is closed between Glynn’s Buses and Tinryland to allow for a forensic crash investigation by Garda teams.

Paramedics from Carlow town and Kilkenny city attended the scene along with fire units and gardaí.

Fr Tom Little from the nearby village of Ballon, Co Carlow, said that he spent most of the night at the scene.

“When I got there the emergency services were in attendance and tragically three young people lost their lives in a car. I gave them the sacrament of the last rites of the church and blessed them,” the parish priest told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland. “As a group we stood around and prayed together for them and for their families. It’s a terrible loss.”

The crash, which occurred following heavy rain, follows at least four fatal crashes along the same stretch of road in recent times. Numerous representations have been made to Carlow County Council over the road by local politicians.

“All the diverted traffic is passing by my house since the early hours of this morning. It’s absolutely shocking what has happened and people are waking up to such distressing news,” a local resident said. “But there have been at least four fatal accidents on that road last year. It’s a very busy road which is quite wide and then narrows very quickly with several dips on the road.”

A Garda statement said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 11.30pm on Wednesday 31st on the N80 at Leagh on the Wexford Road in County Carlow.

“Three occupants of the car, the driver and two passengers, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Another passenger in the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“The N80 at Leagh is currently closed and will remain closed for a number of hours as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene. Local diversions are in place. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.”

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the N80 at Leagh between 11.15pm and midnight are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for any information to contact Carlow Garda station on 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.