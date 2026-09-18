Urbanite David McCullagh’s baptism of fire at the National Ploughing Championships

He has hosted crunch general-election debates, gone toe to toe with Russian ambassadors and tangled with taoisigh on a regular basis. But as seasoned a broadcaster as David McCullagh is, little can have prepared him for the blistering baptism of fire that is helming a live chatshow at the National Ploughing Championships.

Presenting Wednesday’s edition of Today with David McCullagh (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays) from the annual agricultural jamboree in Screggan, Co Offaly, the host is as wry and inquisitive as ever. But from the off McCullagh also seems somewhat unsettled by his alien surroundings, finding himself on the back foot when talking to the Independent Ireland TD Michael Fitzmaurice about State support for the farming sector.

Asked by the host for his take on the situation, Fitzmaurice praises those working in agriculture as “the salt of the earth” before decrying the “farmer-bashing” aimed at the sector. “Where do you see farmer bashing?” McCullagh asks sharply. “You’re pretty good at it yourselves in the media,” Fitzmaurice replies jauntily, to cheers from the spectators in attendance.

Stung by the politician’s (all-too-predictable) riposte, the host responds slightly tetchily – “You’ve got the hometown audience with you there” – only to walk into another palpable hit by his guest: “Yeah, I rented a crowd.”

Populist that he is, Fitzmaurice certainly knows how to work this one, what with the subject and the setting.

This one-sided sparring contest eventually settles into a more even-handed and factually grounded discussion, but after his initial bruising McCullagh doesn’t really sound comfortable.

It’s an uncharacteristically astringent moment, however. Otherwise, the host is in tune with the good-natured festival atmosphere of the ploughing, though he still betrays his ingenu status at times. During his conversation with Michael and Aoife Ruddock, father and daughter contestants in the senior and junior brown-bread competitions, a more relaxed McCullagh samples the baked goods with relish: “It tastes fantastic!”

Even this triumph is fleeting, however. McCullagh then compliments Aoife for wearing an Offaly jersey, only to be corrected that it’s actually the Leitrim strip. Cue much ribbing from the audience. “I’m going to have to apologise after that,” the host sheepishly admits.

At other times McCullagh seems to revel in being the confirmed Dubliner in the rural environment. Talking to the RTÉ reporter Brian O’Connell, the host is upfront about his lack of familiarity with the vast enterprise: “Thanks for filling us in on what is really happening at the ploughing, because it’s a mystery to me.”

Not all his on-air mishaps arise from urbanite blind spots, though. His interview with the chairwoman of the Road Safety Authority, Anne Graham, is prefaced by a clip of the host being strapped into a rollover simulator, to his evident discomfort.

“I’m beginning to regret having that full Irish this morning,” he splutters while enduring the sensation of a car flipping over. Afterwards, he drily wonders why he was subjected to such buffeting: “That was mainly done for the entertainment of my production team.”

Maybe so, but it adds to the gaiety of listeners too. And, for all his scrapes, McCullagh actually emerges with his credentials enhanced: his Screggan expedition makes for great radio.

It’s in keeping with a good week for the presenter. Having been light on meaty political interviews of late, McCullagh hosts not one but two heavyweight encounters on Monday’s show.

He first speaks with Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, focusing on Donald Trump’s bombshell endorsement of a united Ireland, a development she guardedly welcomes while decrying Taoiseach Micheál Martin for discouraging a Border poll.

[ Irish unity rather than protests the focus of US coverage of Trump visitOpens in new window ]

McCullagh also interviews the Taoiseach himself, who for his part prizes constitutional caution over rushed unification referendums, while excoriating Sinn Féin for its IRA past.

For all their spiky talk, it’s fairly rote stuff from both Martin and McDonald, but their presence adds topical ballast to McCullagh’s programme.

Not everything is as absorbing, however. Tuesday’s chat with the EU agriculture commissioner, Christophe Hansen, is as exhilarating as one would expect from a Eurocrat outlining official policy in intricate detail, with the host rarely intervening.

He may have had the odd sticky moment at the ploughing, but McCullagh is better when he gets stuck in.

Even as rural life is exuberantly celebrated elsewhere, over on Newstalk Breakfast (weekdays), Anton Savage hears how the differences between city and country are narrowing, in some respects anyway. On Tuesday he speaks to the journalist Jacqueline Hogge, who describes how cocaine use is commonplace among younger farmers: “It’s becoming a norm now for young people in the farming community.”

While this might come as a shock to some – “There’s still a perception in parts of rural Ireland that drugs is an urban issue,” Hogge says – it doesn’t surprise Savage, who notes the ubiquity of cocaine throughout the country.

Even so, the countryside coke trade comes with a uniquely unwelcome twist, with Hogge reporting suspicions among agricultural contractors that new operators are using drug money to fund their business.

Savage’s item gives an unexpected, if dispiriting, glimpse into the changing nature of rural society in Ireland. Even so, with his knowing mien and smooth delivery, the presenter is emphatically not a horny-handed son of the soil; the closest he gets to the ploughing is a phone interview with (the on-site) Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon.

Not that it matters. With its brief items and zippy style, Savage’s show is tailor-made for the studio, allowing him to pivot seamlessly from ministerial encounters to health advice, as when he speaks to the dentist Caroline Robins about bruxism, aka teeth grinding. Robins, a self-confessed “clencher”, attributes the condition to everything from stress and sleep to drink or dementia, while suggesting the most effective treatment for nocturnal gnashing is a mouthguard.

Savage is dubious about the idea of wearing such a device overnight. “My only experience of gumshields is looking forward to half-time, so I could briefly take them out,” he remarks.

Flippant though this comment seems, it’s also strangely apposite. The host’s item on bruxism is, in its own way, incisive; for all his sly irreverence, Savage’s approach is far from toothless.

Moment of the week

Sartorial questions prevail on The Hard Shoulder (Newstalk, weekdays) when Shane Coleman asks the public-relations guru Terry Prone (aka Savage’s mother) if people have lost the art of dressing up, particularly in work settings.

Prone is firmly of the first-impressions-last school – “Whether we like it or not, clothes and fashion are semiotics” – and bemoans the decline of formality in the workplace, albeit in slightly convoluted form: “The suit and tie is now pretty much dead, but we make a big mistake if we think it’s a permanent deadness,” Prone says, conjuring up images of besuited zombies.

But a bigger jolt comes when Coleman wonders whether his guest is driven mad when she sees TV presenters in casual clothing. “You’re asking the wrong person, Shane, because I don’t watch television,” Prone coolly replies.

Even in the digital era, for a legendary PR figure to admit she ignores the telly sends out an odd signal.