Storm Isha: Yellow wind warnings in place as more than 235,000 without power

Welcome to our live coverage of the clean-up following Storm Isha, where we’ll update on travel and weather conditions today.

Status-yellow weather warnings remain in place on Monday in the aftermath of Storm Isha as ESB crews work to restore power to tens of thousands of customers. Met Éireann has said that strong, gusty winds will remain for most of the country, with scattered showers and a chance of hail.

ESB says 235,000 premises without power in the Republic and that counties Mayo, Galway, Roscommon and Kerry were the worst affected. On Sunday evening, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said 45,000 properties were without power. ESB said it was possible not all faults would be fixed today.

Gardaí are advising road users to be careful of fallen trees, debris and flooding, particularly on secondary roads. The PSNI says a number of roads across Northern Ireland remain impassable this morning, as a result of overnight extreme weather conditions.

A status-yellow wind warning is in place for the counties of Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, and large coastal waves and difficult travelling conditions are possible, Met Éireann has warned.

A yellow Met Office weather alert is in place for Northern Ireland since 6am.

Dublin Airport is operating as normal although around 30 flights have been cancelled. Airport operators have said “some disruption” to airline schedules “is possible” due to the ongoing impact of the storm.

Luas operator Transdev has said all services are operating as normal but advised intending passengers to allow extra time to travel

Our Northern Editor, Freya McClements, writes that in the North this morning approximately 40,000 customers remain without power, and 53,000 lost their electricity supply at the height of the storm.

More than 1,000 obstructions, mainly due to fallen trees, have been reported across the entire road network since Sunday afternoon, TrafficwatchNI said.

It is asking motorists to consider if their journey is necessary, and if making a journey “be aware that there may be fallen trees, branches, wheelie bins or other debris on the road.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it dealt with more than 1,300 calls from the public between 3.30pm on Sunday and 2am on Monday, approximately 600 of which were related to the storm.

A number of roads remained impassable on Monday morning, including the Seacoast Road in in Co Derry and the Ballyquinn Road just outside Dungiven, also in Co Derry.

The Moneymore Road in Magherafelt, Co Derry, is closed at the Ballymohan Road and Dunronan Road junctions due to damage caused by a building by the extreme weather.

The police remain at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in the Broad Road area of Limavady, with local diversions in place.

Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said there was a “continued risk of significant debris on the road network.

“In light of this, we are urging road users to exercise extreme caution and be prepared for obstructions.

“We would also ask property owners to check for storm damage and ensure any such damage is secured, only when it is safe to do so.”

A spokesperson for The Shannon Airport Group has confirmed that 15 commercial flight diversions were facilitated at Shannon Airport yesterday and early this morning due to Storm Isha.

Commenting, a spokesperson for The Shannon Airport Group said: “Shannon Airport was fully operational yesterday and last night, operating our normal schedule and available to accept aircraft diversions throughout Storm Isha.

“Our airport staff worked tirelessly yesterday and throughout the night to facilitate flights impacted by Storm Isha, managing 15 flight diversions yesterday and overnight. We expect to operate a normal flight schedule today, and we remain available to facilitate further diversions if required.”

Flights from Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Holland, Luxembourg, Poland, and the UK diverted to Shannon Airport during the course of the Storm. In total, ten flights due to land at Dublin Airport and four flights originally due to land at Cork airport diverted to Shannon. In addition, an Edinburgh bound flight which took off from Stansted diverted to Shannon at 02:37 this morning. All 15 flights landed safely.

The storm may have passed, but more unsettled weather is on the way.

Tuesday morning will be very wet and windy everywhere and a new low pressure system will move in tomorrow evening with the potential for more weather-related warnings.

Cancellation notice. This morning's inbound and outbound flights between Kerry & Dublin are cancelled. Passengers are advised to contact @ryanair. pic.twitter.com/Z3Hm0rBwcX — Kerry Airport (@KerryAirport) January 22, 2024

The national director for Fire and Emergency Management Keith Leonard said the worst affected area of the country are in the west and north-west. He said the damage being done is towards the “upper end” done by storms this season and there are a lot of fallen trees and powerlines about.

Dublin Airport is open today and should operate as normal once the backlog of flights is cleared, according to its spokesman Graeme McQueen.

He added: “Winds associated with Storm Isha have eased this morning, while wind direction has changed to a more favourable westerly direction, allowing for a smooth first wave of flights. However, with some aircraft still out of position, a total of 29 flights have been cancelled as of 8.30am today, including 16 arriving flights and 13 departures. “This is in addition to the 166 inbound and outbound flights that were cancelled by airlines on Sunday. In addition on Sunday, 36 flights opted to divert away from Dublin Airport to other airports, while 34 aircraft performed go-arounds.

“Passengers scheduled to fly on Monday are advised to check directly with their airline regarding the status of their flight. Passengers seeking to re-book cancelled flights are encouraged to do this online to avoid unnecessary queuing at airline desks in the terminals which will be extra busy.

“Our advice to passengers flying on Monday remains to arrive at their terminal two hours before a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.

“For any of our car park customers delayed coming back into Dublin Airport due to Storm Isha, we will be happy to waive any additional fees they may have incurred as a result. Impacted passengers should speak with a member of staff on the ground or use the intercom facility at the pay stations before exiting the car park advising them of their flight details.”

Full schedule of services operating on all routes.

Delays Kildare to Newbridge due to flooding on the line.

Galway/Mayo

Dundalk to Belfast

Reduced capacity on some services due to storm damage. #StormIsha

-CL https://t.co/HhbEjRLLg7 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 22, 2024

Or, spare a thought for over 150 people on Ryanair555 from Manchester to Dublin.

Supposed to leave at 1pm, left at 3pm. Failed to land, diverted to PARIS.

Plane sat on tarmac until after 10pm tonight.

Took off, still hasn't landed.

Over 10 hours on a Ryanair plane. pic.twitter.com/g7bBMnErMd — Dpl (@Diarmuidthe2nd) January 21, 2024

Two people have died in separate road traffic incidents as a result of Storm Isha.

A woman died at 1.50am on Monday morning at Carnalogue in Co Louth when a van collided with a tree.

The woman, aged in her 20s, who was a passenger in the van received fatal injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

At 6.15pm on Sunday night a man died when he drove into a flood on the N17 at Lisduff, Claremorris, Co Mayo.

A man in his 40s died when the car he was driving crashed on the N17 at Lisduff, Claremorris, Co Mayo at around 6.30pm on Sunday. The crash happened during difficult driving conditions due to Storm Isha.

Police in Northern Ireland remain at the scene of a serious road traffic collision caused by fallen debris in the Broad Road area of Limavady, Derry this morning.

Separately, the PSNI said that one person was struck by falling debris yesterday after scaffolding became dislodged in Belfast. They were treated at the scene by emergency services.

The western seaboard bore the brunt of the impact of Storm Isha. Kerry County Council’s emergency response line got 150 callouts from midday on Sunday.

Tralee and Killarney were worst affected with a lot of trees down in the town, but also damage to hoardings and road signs. A lot of private houses were damaged.

By 5pm on Sunday, when the Status Orange came into effect, crews were stood down because it was too dangerous to carry on working.

It will be “several hours” before the clean-up in the county can be completed, Kerry County Council spokesman Owen O’Shea told Morning Ireland.

He cautioned that, while the storm had passed, the clean-up operation is only beginning as daylight breaks.

Galway County Council spokesman Derek Pender said the county was battered by some of the highest winds of Storm Isha.

From 3pm onwards on Sunday, reports came in of felled trees. He said the public need to be patient as it may take some time to remove debris from the road.

He suggested that people should work from home on Monday if that is possible.

Martina Hughes of Mayo County Council said the situation between 5pm and 9pm during the Status Red warning.

The south and east of the county were worst affected by the storm.

Dublin Airport is operating as normal this morning with winds more favourable to take-off and landing.

There has been a very busy level of departure and arrive from the airport on Monday morning.

The wind direction has changed to a westerly direction.

However, there are 29 flights cancelled with 16 of them arrivals and 13 departures.

This is as a result of the knock-on effects of Storm Isha, according to daa spokesman Kevin Cullinane.

He told Morning Ireland that the passenger whose flights were cancelled will need to contact their airlines to book on later flights.

He encouraged people to try and do that online rather than come to Dublin Airport first.

Some 20,000 passengers had their travel plans disrupted on Sunday with a quarter of all flights cancelled.

A lot of aircraft are in the wrong place, he added. “The majority of those aircraft got back into Dublin last night, but some of them are out of position,” he explained.

Cork Airport has had a good start to the day with minimal disruption. There had been 10 flights cancelled in total and six flights were diverted.

Storm Isha has affected Donegal worst of all. There is “widespread destruction” across the county and crews will be out all day removing debris, fallen trees and power lines from roads, according to Brian Cannon from Donegal County Council.

There are trees down across the entire county. He told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that drivers should reconsider travelling today.

Dublin Airport said it is operating as normal this morning. Some disruption to airline schedules is possible today due to the ongoing impact of #StormIsha. Those scheduled to fly are advised to check with their airline regarding the status of their flight.

Dublin Bus said all services are operating as normal. Customers can get updates on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @dublinbusnews or call our customer service line on (01) 8734222.

Luas Rails advised passengers to allow extra time to travel due to the stormy weather.

Irish Rail warned customers of reduced capacity expected on:

6:35am Newry to Connolly.

5:25am Limerick to Heuston.

8:00am Heuston to Cork.

11:25am Cork to Heuston.

8:15pm Heuston to Carlow.

9:36 Carlow to Heuston.

11:10pm Heuston to Kildare.

And some additional Heuston to Drogheda departures.

Reduced Capacity expected on:

06:35 Newry to Connolly

05:25 Limerick / Heuston

08:00 Heuston / Cork

11:25 Cork / Heuston

20:15 Heuston / Carlow

21:36 Carlow / Heuston

23:10 Heuston / Kildare

And some additional Heuston/ Drogheda departures.

-CL #StormIsha — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 22, 2024

It also informed customers of delays on the following services:

6:50am Belfast to Connolly - 60-minute delay expected.

Additional service to operate 8:02am - Dundalk to Connolly.

5:25am Galway to Heuston approximately - 30 minutes delayed.

5:15am Westport to Heuston approximately - 35 minutes delayed.

06:50 Belfast to Connolly 60-minute delay expected

Additional service to operate 08:02 Dundalk to Connolly.



05:25 Galway to Heuston approximately 30 minutes delayed.

05:15 Westport to Heuston approximately 35 minutes delayed.



Update to follow. -CL https://t.co/ZwP6cozJha — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 22, 2024

Clean-up continues following Storm Isha. Dublin Fire Brigade were called to a shed lifted by strong winds off Kevin Street.

#StormIsha



Earlier today we were called to a shed lifted by strong winds off Kevin Street. pic.twitter.com/7l3LzODKQv — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 21, 2024

They were able to secure the scene by dismantling and securing the shed.

Tara Street firefighters made the scene safe by dismantling and securing the shed. pic.twitter.com/SakxDxCdWl — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 21, 2024

The Irish coast guard asked people not to take risked and to keep well clear from the coastline due to the terrible conditions seen in Dún Laoghaire harbour.

Terrible conditions this evening in Dun Laoghaire harbour. Don’t take risks, stay safe and keep well clear from the coastline during #StormIsha @MetEireann @dlrcc @CarlowWeather @gardainfo @IrishCoastGuard pic.twitter.com/M12HH4t7dZ — Irish Coast Guard - Dun Laoghaire (@DLCoastGuard) January 21, 2024

A tree was cleared off the road at the Pavilions Roundabout/Malahide Rd in Finglas.

Big shout out to the crews who are braving the elements amid #stormIsha tonight. This whopper of a tree at Pavilions Roundabout/Malahide Rd has now been cleared. pic.twitter.com/gc42K3ZsB8 — Fingal County Council (@Fingalcoco) January 21, 2024

Power outages continue this morning as ESB work to re-establish electricity across the country