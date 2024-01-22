Storm Isha: More than 200,000 without power after powerful winds cause widespread damage

Welcome to our live coverage of the clean-up following Storm Isha, where we’ll update on travel and weather conditions today.

Status-yellow weather warnings remain in place on Monday in the aftermath of Storm Isha as ESB crews work to restore power to tens of thousands of customers. Met Éireann has said that strong, gusty winds will remain for most of the country, with scattered showers and a chance of hail.

ESB says 170,000 people remain without power in the Republic and that counties Mayo, Galway, Roscommon and Kerry were the worst affected. On Sunday evening, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said 45,000 properties were without power.

Gardaí are advising road users to be careful of fallen trees, debris and flooding, particularly on secondary roads. The PSNI says a number of roads across Northern Ireland remain impassable this morning, as a result of overnight extreme weather conditions.

A status-yellow wind warning is in place for the counties of Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, and large coastal waves and difficult travelling conditions are possible, Met Éireann has warned.

A yellow Met Office weather alert is in place for Northern Ireland since 6am.

Dublin Airport is operating as normal. Airport operators have said that “some disruption” to airline schedules “is possible” due to the ongoing impact of the storm.

Luas operator Transdev has said all services are operating as normal but advised intending passengers to allow extra time to travel

Dublin Airport is operating as normal this morning with winds more favourable to take-off and landing.

There has been a very busy level of departure and arrive from the airport on Monday morning.

The wind direction has changed to a westerly direction.

However, there are 29 flights cancelled with 16 of them arrivals and 13 departures.

This is as a result of the knock-on effects of Storm Isha, according to daa spokesman Kevin Cullinane.

He told Morning Ireland that the passenger whose flights were cancelled will need to contact their airlines to book on later flights.

He encouraged people to try and do that online rather than come to Dublin Airport first.

Some 20,000 passengers had their travel plans disrupted on Sunday with a quarter of all flights cancelled.

A lot of aircraft are in the wrong place, he added. “The majority of those aircraft got back into Dublin last night, but some of them are out of position,” he explained.

Cork Airport has had a good start to the day with minimal disruption. There had been 10 flights cancelled in total and six flights were diverted.

Storm Isha has affected Donegal worst of all. There is “widespread destruction” across the county and crews will be out all day removing debris, fallen trees and power lines from roads, according to Brian Cannon from Donegal County Council.

There are trees down across the entire county. He told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that drivers should reconsider travelling today.

Irish Rail warned customers of reduced capacity expected on:

6:35am Newry to Connolly.

5:25am Limerick to Heuston.

8:00am Heuston to Cork.

11:25am Cork to Heuston.

8:15pm Heuston to Carlow.

9:36 Carlow to Heuston.

11:10pm Heuston to Kildare.

And some additional Heuston to Drogheda departures.

— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 22, 2024

It also informed customers of delays on the following services:

6:50am Belfast to Connolly - 60-minute delay expected.

Additional service to operate 8:02am - Dundalk to Connolly.

5:25am Galway to Heuston approximately - 30 minutes delayed.

5:15am Westport to Heuston approximately - 35 minutes delayed.

Clean-up continues following Storm Isha. Dublin Fire Brigade were called to a shed lifted by strong winds off Kevin Street.

#StormIsha



Earlier today we were called to a shed lifted by strong winds off Kevin Street.

They were able to secure the scene by dismantling and securing the shed.

Tara Street firefighters made the scene safe by dismantling and securing the shed.

A man in his 40s died when the car he was driving crashed on the N17 at Lisduff, Claremorris, Co Mayo at around 6.30pm on Sunday. The crash happened during difficult driving conditions due to Storm Isha.

Police in Northern Ireland remain at the scene of a serious road traffic collision caused by fallen debris in the Broad Road area of Limavady, Derry this morning.

Separately, the PSNI said that one person was struck by falling debris yesterday after scaffolding became dislodged in Belfast. They were treated at the scene by emergency services.

The Irish coast guard asked people not to take risked and to keep well clear from the coastline due to the terrible conditions seen in Dún Laoghaire harbour.

Terrible conditions this evening in Dun Laoghaire harbour. Don't take risks, stay safe and keep well clear from the coastline during #StormIsha

A tree was cleared off the road at the Pavilions Roundabout/Malahide Rd in Finglas.

Big shout out to the crews who are braving the elements amid #stormIsha tonight. This whopper of a tree at Pavilions Roundabout/Malahide Rd has now been cleared.

Power outages continue this morning as ESB work to re-establish electricity across the country