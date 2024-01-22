Storm Isha: Two killed in road traffic collisions in Mayo and Louth

Two people in separate road traffic incidents as a result of Storm Isha. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A woman died at 1.50am on Monday morning at Carnalogue in Co Louth when a van collided with a tree.

The woman, aged in her 20s, who was a passenger in the van received fatal injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger, a man in his 20s, was treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The woman’s body remains at the scene this morning and a technical examination will be carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators later today. Local diversions are currently in place.

At 6.15pm on Sunday night a man died when he drove into a flood on the N17 at Lisduff, Claremorris, Co Mayo.

The driver and sole occupant of the only car involved in this collision, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed these collisions to contact them at Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222 and at Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080 respectively.

