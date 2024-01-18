Snow showers, frost and ice predicted by Met Éireann

Adele Irwin's Cockapoo Luna plays in the snow during a walk at Sixmilewater Park in Ballyclare, Northern Ireland. Much of the Northern Ireland is facing another day of cold temperatures and travel disruption. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Met Éireann has warned that today will remain bitterly cold with snow showers in the northwest and frost, ice and fog slow to clear for the rest of the country.

A yellow weather warning remains in Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 11am today and driving conditions will remain challenging.

A yellow snow and ice warning from the Met Office is also in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry for all of Wednesday. It said frequent heavy snow showers would “continue to push inland, likely disrupting travel across the region”.

It will remain dry and sunny for much of the country, but scattered showers of rain, sleet and snow in the northwest will spread across Ulster and north Connacht through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are expected to remain below 5 degrees for the day due to cold Arctic air and it will dip to as low as -5 degrees overnight.

However, Met Éireann said that the cold conditions will begin to change from Friday with an increase in cloud cover causing temperatures to rise to between 4 to 7 degrees.

A gull stands on a frozen pond in Dublin's St. Stephen's Green as weather warnings for snow remain in place. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Rain will then spread throughout Friday night and by Saturday morning there will be more outbreaks of rain. It will be noticeably milder and windier than previous days with afternoon temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Stormy conditions of heavy rain and very strong, gusty southerly winds will arrive by Sunday, Met Eireann said. However, temperatures will by then have increased to 11 to 13 degrees.