Status-yellow weather warnings to remain in place on Monday for parts of the country

Swimmers at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, Dublin, brave the wind and cold at the tail end of Storm Boleo on Sunday. Photograph: Micheál O Scannail/PA

Status-yellow rain and wind warnings will remain in place on Monday for parts of the country.

About 5,000 homes, farms and businesses were without electricity as of 6pm on Sunday, in the aftermath of Storm Boelo, according to ESB Networks, with the majority of those expected to be restored late on Sunday night.

The storm brought strong southwest winds and severe gusts over the weekend and left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. The northwest and west regions were hardest hit.

A yellow rain warning for Cork and Kerry is in operation from 1am until 9am on Monday, with localised flooding forecast.

A similar warning is in place again for Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo from 4pm until 10pm on Monday.

A yellow wind warning has been issued for Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Mayo, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow from 5pm until midnight on Monday.

The UK met office has also issued a yellow wind warning for Antrim, Down and Derry from 3am until midnight on Tuesday.

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Monday morning will start wet and breezy with widespread rain and drizzle along with moderate to fresh and gusty south to southeast winds. The rain will clear from southern and eastern areas during the afternoon, but another spell of rain will move in from the southwest during the late afternoon and evening, becoming widespread by early night. Highest temperatures will be between 14 and 17 degrees.

Tuesday will be a blustery day with fresh to strong southwesterly winds, veering westerly through the day. A mix of sunshine and showers throughout the day, with some turning heavy and the chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures will be between nine to 12 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy at first with lingering patches of light rain and drizzle. It will brighten up through the morning and afternoon with sunny spells developing and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures will be between 13 and 16 degrees.

Patchy light rain and drizzle will clear on Thursday morning to sunny spells and scattered light showers. Cloud will again build from the west through the afternoon, followed by rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures will be between 12 to 15 degrees, in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds.

Met Éireann said Friday is expected to be another dull and breezy day with rain spreading eastward. However, current indications suggest it will turn more settled next weekend.

The stormy weather caused some transport disruption over the weekend, with a number of flights cancelled at Dublin Airport on Saturday and several ferry crossings not departing between Dublin and Holyhead.

ESB Networks said about 41,000 homes, farms and businesses, mostly in the northwest, were without electricity at 7.45am on Sunday as a result of the storm.

A number of events were also cancelled as a result, including the Lú Festival of Light in Drogheda and Trick or Treat in in Limerick city.