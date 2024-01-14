Met Éireann issues yellow warning for all counties with temperatures set to drop to -4 degrees in parts

Met Éireann cautioned the public that there will be some sleet and snow showers in places. Photograph: Bryan O Brien

Weather warnings will be in place for the island of Ireland amid plummeting temperatures of -4 degrees in parts.

Met Éireann has said it will be very cold overnight on Sunday and into early Monday morning with the danger of icy patches and some freezing fog.

The forecaster issued a status yellow low temperature and ice warning for every county, cautioning the public that there will be some sleet and snow showers in places.

The warnings were due to come into effect from 7pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday.

Met Éireann advised that lowest temperatures overnight will be between -3 and 1 degrees, possibly colder in the midlands.

Temperatures are forecast to drop further to -4 degrees in parts on Monday and Tuesday night.

In Northern Ireland, the PSNI told motorists on Sunday morning that they should exercise caution on the roads following freezing overnight temperatures, particularly in rural areas.

“Reduce your speed, and increase your stopping distance from the vehicle in front,” a spokeswoman said.

It came as the UK Met Office issued a snow and ice warning for Northern Ireland between 3am on Monday and 9am on Tuesday.

It said snow showers would bring some disruption, warning the public to expect that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times on services.

The forecaster said there will probably be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces such as untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A separate yellow level snow warning will come into effect for the north-most parts of the region for all of Wednesday and Thursday. – PA