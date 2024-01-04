The former school on Rocklow Road, Fethard ablaze on Wednesday night. Photograph: McCarthy's Pub/Facebook

Gardaí have launched an investigation into a suspected arson attack on a former Tipperary school.

Fire crews in Fethard, Co Tipperary spent several hours tackling a blaze at the old primary school on the Rocklow Road in the town which broke out at 9.20pm on Wednesday night.

Three fire units from Cashel and Clonmel battled the blaze until the early hours of Thursday morning. Gardaí remained at the scene overnight. No one was injured.

It is understood significant damage was caused to the building which has been left idle for a number of years.

In a statement gardaí confirmed they are investigating the cause of the fire and are treating it as suspected “criminal damage”.

The scene has been preserved by gardaí to allow for forensic investigators to conduct examinations.

The statement added: “Gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at approximately 9.20pm on Wednesday at an unoccupied building in Fethard, County Tipperary.

“The fire was extinguished by local fire services. The scene was preserved. Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or who may have seen any unusual activity around the site to contact them on 052-613 1202, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.