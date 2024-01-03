Gerry O’Carroll, former murder squad garda involved in Kerry Babies case, dies after short illness

Retired garda and former member of the unit known as the murder squad Gerry O’Carroll has died in his native Co Kerry.

A former detective inspector, Mr O’Carroll, a native of Listowel, was involved in dozens of investigations into serious crime during his career, many of them high profile.

He was also part of the 1984 inquiry into what became known as the Kerry Babies case. For decades, he persisted in his stance that Joanne Hayes from Abbeydorney was the mother of two babies, including “Baby John” who was found dead on White Strand, outside Cahersiveen, in April 1984.

Following DNA evidence he finally accepted she could not have been the mother.

Mr O’Carroll, who was in his early 80s, was living in Listowel at the time of his death. He was also a writer and frequently contributed to broadcast discussions. He died on Tuesday in University Hospital Kerry Tralee after a short illness.

Funeral details are yet to be announced.