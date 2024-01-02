Man (40s) dies in crash on the Cavan to Ballinagh road

The N55 at Corlurgan remained closed on Tuesday night with local diversions in place. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A male motorcyclist has been killed in a collision in Co Cavan.

The man, aged in his 40s, died following the crash on the main Cavan to Ballinagh road (N55) at Corlurgan at about 3.10pm.

It is the second fatality on the roads just two days into the New Year.

Gardai remained at the scene on Tuesday evening. In a statement, a spokesman said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the location while no other injuries were reported.

The N55 at Corlurgan remained closed on Tuesday night with local diversions in place. It is expected to remain so overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to conduct a technical examination of the road.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Road users who may have camera footage taken on the N55 in the Corlurgan area between 3pm and 3.30pm are asked to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda station on (049) 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.