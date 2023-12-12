Search for fisherman missing off Co Louth to resume at first light

One man was airlifted from the boat by a helicopter from the Irish Coast Guard. File Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A search for a missing fisherman off the coast of Co Louth has been stood down for the night due to darkness.

Aa mayday call was received from a fishing vessel then located near Dunany Point, in Dundalk Bay, shortly before 9am on Tuesday.

The Marine Rescue Coordination Centre co-ordinated a rescue operation and one man was lifted from the water aboard the Coast Guard rescue helicopter. He is receiving treatment in hospital.

Clogherhead and Greenore Coast Guard teams and Clogherhead RNLI continued throughout the afternoon to search for a second man. The search was also aided by the Irish Lights Vessel Garanaile and a flotilla of local fishing boats.

Conditions were said to be calm with good visibility. However, the search was stood down as darkness fell.

The search will resume at first light on Wednesday.