Arctic airflow to continue into next week, bringing sharp frosts and icy roads

Sheep wander through snow near the Sally Gap in the Dublin mountains on Friday morning. Photograph: Damien Storan.

An Arctic airflow is set to continue over the weekend and into the early days of next week with persistently very cold night-time and daytime temperatures bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

Dense fog will form in places with patches of freezing fog. Some showers of hail and sleet are expected too, falling as snow on higher ground.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow low temperature/ice warning for Ireland with possible impacts including slippery conditions underfoot, hazardous travelling conditions and animal welfare issues.

A status yellow fog warning is also in place for the country, with dense fog in many area. Some freezing fog is expected too, bringing poor visibility and hazardous travelling conditions. Both warnings are in place until Sunday.

“Continuing heavy snowfall” has led to the cancellation of three inbound flights and two outbound flights between Dublin Airport and Munich Airport.

In a statement on X, Munich Airport said that there will be no air traffic onsite until at least 6am on Sunday. It has advised members of the public not to travel to the airport today and to check the status of their flights with airlines before travelling to the airport tomorrow.

Long distance trains and hundreds of flights in and out of Munich have been cancelled arising out of the heavy snowfall.

Two inbound and two outbound flights between Dublin and Amsterdam were also cancelled this morning. A flight between Dublin Airport and Glasgow was also delayed for several hours this morning. Glasgow airport has reopened after flights had been suspended earlier due to snow.

In a statement on X, Glasgow Airport said that passengers should continue to contact their airlines for further information.

It will be frosty and icy in many parts on Saturday with some fog patches mainly across parts of Connacht and Ulster.

The frost and ice will linger in parts through the day, with some of that fog lingering too. Otherwise, there will be sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent over the western half of the country at first, extending eastward in the afternoon.

Some showers will be heavy, mainly of rain, some of hail and with a little sleet or snow possible, mainly over higher ground.

Highest temperatures will be of just 1 to 5 degrees generally, coldest where fog lingers, but a little less cold near southern and western coasts in light southwesterly or variable breezes

It will be very cold on Saturday night, with widespread frost and icy stretches and with fog becoming more widespread, dense in parts, with some freezing fog too. Showers will become isolated for most in the early evening, however, outbreaks of rain will move into parts of Munster and south Leinster again later, with a little sleet possible.

Lowest temperatures of minus three to one degrees generally, a little less cold in southwest coastal parts, in mostly light variable breezes or calm conditions.

Sunday will be another cold day with frost, ice and fog for many, slow again to clear through the morning and lingering in some sheltered areas through the day.

It will be generally dry for most with sunny spells and isolated wintry showers, those mainly along northern and eastern coasts. However, patchy rain will linger for a time in southeastern counties. Highest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees generally in mostly light northeasterly breezes, increasing moderate in the south and southwest later.

Any lingering rain in the southeast will clear on Sunday evening to leave a very cold night but predominately dry with just isolated wintry showers, most likely along eastern and northern fringes.