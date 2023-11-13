Storm Debi: More than 50,000 without power as status red wind warnings in force

Map showing the weather warnings in place across the country due to Storm Debi.

My name is Ronan McGreevy and I will be bringing you live coverage of Storm Debi today.

Main points

More than 50,000 homes homes and businesses are without power

Red weather warnings are in place for 10 counties until 7am and 9am

Met Éireann is warning of a “potential danger to life” due to powerful wind gusts from Storm Debi

Schools and preschools in 20 counties where status red and orange wind alerts are in place have been told not to open until 10am

Status red wind warnings are in place for east Galway, Roscommon, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Meath, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath

Gusts of 115km/h have been recorded overnight in Athenry

There are multiple reports of trees falling on roads across the country

Met Éireann said the storm was likely to be “short and sharp” and track over the country quite quickly and advised people to try to “sit it out”.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management said Storm Debi had dangerous features and would cause “extremely hazardous” conditions in coastal areas and has advised people to work from home where possible.

Pubic transport

Bus Éireann will not operate school transport this morning in counties that have red and orange warnings

No Luas services will operate until after 10am

Iarnród Éireann has imposed a nationwide speed restriction of 80km/h (50m/h) which will result in service delays

Lengthy delays are expected across the transport network on Monday, including at ports and airports

So, where are we?

Well storm Debi is passing quickly over the country and reports of damage are and disruption are starting to emerge.

Barry Kenny, communications manager of Irish Rail, warned commuters they could expect some quite significant delays this morning, but no services have been cancelled so far. An 80km/h restriction is in place across the rail network this morning.

Services are delayed between Athlone and Portarlington due to fallen trees, and trees down in Edgeworthstown and Longford are also delaying services. Mr Kenny said crews have been out clearing lines since early this morning.

Graham McQueen, media relations manager with DAA, said that some transatlantic flights into Ireland had delayed their arrivals to avoid the heart of the storm. This may result in some delays. He advised intending passengers to keep in touch with their airlines, as there may be knock-on effects on flights later in the day. No issues had been reported in Cork airport.

More from Graeme McQueen: “Dublin Airport is open and operational this morning. As of 6.30am, four incoming and four outgoing flights between Dublin-Amsterdam and Dublin-London have been cancelled. Some disruption is possible today as a result of Storm Debi. Passengers are advised to contact their airline for updates on specific flights.

“Passengers travelling to and from Dublin Airport are advised to take extra care this morning. With some bus services not running until after 9am, passengers may need to consider an alternate option. Parking spaces are available in our car parks at Dublin Airport and, so far this morning, taxis are in good supply.”

Bus Éireann will not operate services this morning until 10am. Neither will Dublin Bus nor Luas. There is a speed restriction of 80 km/h in place across the entire rail network.

Seamus Mulconry, general secretary of the Catholic Primary Schools Management Association, reiterated advice to parents not to bring their children to school before 10am, and to stay in touch with the school to make sure it’s safe to do so then.

The Department of Education last night issued advice to schools to stay closed until 10am.

Dublin City Concil’s Crisis Management team met on Sunday night due to Storm Debi.

The Council is advising that all commuters including pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and public transport users to take extreme care on the roads and to assess the risk of travel.

Non-essential Council staff are to work remotely today (Monday), where possible, until 10am.

City Hall will remain closed until 10am as will all city libraries along with city parks sports and recreation facilities.

Council crews were on standby overnight and will be again today (Monday) to assess any damage caused as a result of the storm and to carry out repairs.

The Council’s Crisis Management Team will reconvene this morning.

A private weather station near Roscommon is reporting a gust of 92.6mph or 149kmh! It is an unofficial station but the data shows the winds ramping up and could mean a sting jet is hitting. Any followers in that area able to report conditions? #StormDebi pic.twitter.com/X2sHzPHqnn — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) November 13, 2023