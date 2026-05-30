Men account for 84% of surviving drivers who test positive for alcohol after serious road crashes

A roads-policing operation is in effect across the State for the bank holiday weekend. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Men account for more than four-fifths (84 per cent) of drivers who test positive for alcohol after surviving crashes involving a fatality or serious injury on the State’s roads, according to statistics released by the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Forty-one per cent of drivers arrested for driving under the influence of drugs are aged between 21 and 30 years old, the figures also show.

The data was released on Friday as a June bank holiday roads-policing operation continued across the country. It runs until Tuesday. No road deaths were reported on Thursday, the first day of the operation.

The June bank holiday is one of the busiest periods on Ireland’s roads, with the increased activity tending to come in tandem with a higher rate of crashes resulting in death or serious injury.

As of Friday, 69 people had died in road traffic incidents so far this year, an increase of four on the corresponding period last year. There were 190 deaths on the roads in 2025, the highest total in a decade.

“Regrettably, we are still seeing a high number of drivers getting behind the wheel after consuming drugs and alcohol ... This is not only unacceptable and dangerous behaviour, it is also against the law,” said Chief Supt David Harrington of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau.

“Everyone has the right to get home safe this weekend. We are appealing to all road users to never, ever drive after taking drugs or drinking alcohol.”

Harrington advised those planning to socialise this weekend to plan their journey home in advance and to use taxis and public transport or organise lifts.

An analysis of crashes on Irish roads over the last four June bank holiday weekends suggests the risk of a collision occurring is at its highest between midday and 9pm, the RSA and Garda said. An analysis of intoxicated driving arrests shows the highest volume of them are made between 9pm and 3am.

Some 63 per cent of drivers who survived crashes involving a fatality or serious injury were tested for alcohol, and 7 per cent (384 drivers) had a positive result, the data shows.

Almost half of these (44 per cent or 169 drivers) were seriously injured in these collisions. In addition, 38 people died and a further 264 other road users were seriously injured.

An Garda Síochána will also be targeting speeding, people using a mobile phone while driving and those not wearing seat belts as part of its operation this weekend.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Seán Canney appealed to all road users to “take extra care and to practice good road safety habits”.