In pictures: Storm Debi leaves behind flooded businesses, fallen trees and marooned boats

Storm Debi swept across the country early on Monday morning.

Galway was the county worst affected by the storm, whose quick onset left locals in Galway City and Oranmore little time to prepare. A 100m-long section of the seawall on the coast road between Oranmore and Galway was left in ruins by the surge. Wind gusts of up to 115km/h were recorded overnight in Athenry.

Large areas in and around Galway City itself were left impassable due to flooding and several small vessels were lifted by wind-driven waters on to the quaysides around Claddagh Quay.

[ Storm Debi: ‘It’s like there was a tornado ... it’s carnage, the stock is destroyed’ ]

Dozens of trees came down across the country due to the high winds including in Louth, Dublin, Longford and Laois.

READ MORE

Many schools were forced to delay opening until 10am or later until the status red warning issued by Met Éireann had passed. The forecaster had already warned of a potential “danger to life” posed by the storm.

Clean-up operations around the country were continuing well into Monday afternoon, as ESB worked to restore power to thousands of people while councils cleared roads from debris.

A man cycles past of marooned boat at Nimos Pier after it was lifted by the high tide and waves during Storm Debi in Galway. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

The flooded car park at Toft Park in Salthill after Storm Debi hit Galway on Monday. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Poppysweed Cafe in Clarenbridge, Co Galway was flooded, with staff and locals assisting in the subsequent clean-up. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

A flooded Londis supermarket in Clarenbridge, Co Galway. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Storm Debi destroyed a caravan in Whitestrand, Co Clare. Photograph: Press 22d

A dog splashes through a flooded soccer pitch in South Park, Galway City. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Deirdre Burke and her son Colm clean up her house in Garraun, Oranmore after flooding. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Saff and locals clear out the Meadows and Byrne department store in Clarenbridge. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Staff on the Luas Green line work to remove a tree from the tracks at Beechwood on Monday. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A fallen tree blocks Leeson Park Road in Ranelagh, Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Storm Debi wiped out the sea wall on the Coast Road beside Oranmore train station in Co Galway. Photograph: Ed Carty/PA Wire

A boat was washed off its moorings at Galway Bay Sailing Club near Oranmore leaving it and other debris stranded on the beach. Photograph: Ed Carty/PA Wire

People take a brisk walk along Dún Laoghaire pier in windy conditions on Monday morning. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

A flooded road in Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Photograph: Claudia Savage/PA Wire

A fallen tree on the Dublin Road in Dundalk, Co Louth. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A man uses a chainsaw to clear the tree from Dundalk's Dublin Road. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire