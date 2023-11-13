In pictures: Storm Debi leaves behind flooded businesses, fallen trees and marooned boats

Storm Debi swept across the country early on Monday morning.
Galway was the county worst affected by the storm, whose quick onset left locals in Galway City and Oranmore little time to prepare. A 100m-long section of the seawall on the coast road between Oranmore and Galway was left in ruins by the surge. Wind gusts of up to 115km/h were recorded overnight in Athenry.
Large areas in and around Galway City itself were left impassable due to flooding and several small vessels were lifted by wind-driven waters on to the quaysides around Claddagh Quay.
Many schools were forced to delay opening until 10am or later until the status red warning issued by Met Éireann had passed. The forecaster had already warned of a potential “danger to life” posed by the storm.
Clean-up operations around the country were continuing well into Monday afternoon, as ESB worked to restore power to thousands of people while councils cleared roads from debris.