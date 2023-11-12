Storm Debi: Met Éireann issues red alerts for 14 counties as schools told not to open until 10am on Monday

Keith Leonard of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management said the storm would cause ‘extremely hazardous’ conditions in coastal areas. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Schools and preschools in counties that are the subject of status red and orange wind alerts have been told not to open until 10am tomorrow, as Storm Debi approaches.

The number of counties affected was 19 at the time the advice was given on Sunday but later the weather warnings were increased to include other counties. Dublin, which had been the subject of a status orange wind alert, was moved to a status red.

Principals and the boards of management of schools in those counties covered by red and orange weather warnings issued by Met Éireann have been advised not to open until 10 am and to keep a close eye on weather updates.

As of 9pm on Sunday, 20 counties were the subject of red and orange wind alerts. These were Clare, Cork, Carlow, Cavan, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny, Kerry, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Longford, Limerick, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Wicklow, and Westmeath.

READ MORE

The red wind alerts were for Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, east Galway, and south Roscommon, starting at 2am and lasting for three hours. The other red wind alerts were for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Meath, Wicklow, Offaly, and Westmeath, starting at 5am and lasting three hours.

A status orange wind warning for Cork is valid from 1am on Monday and lasts for three hours. A status orange wind warning for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, and Roscommon is valid from 2am and lasts until 10am.

A status yellow wind and rain warning is in place for all counties starting at midnight and lasting until 3pm on Monday.

Bus Éireann has advised it will not be operating school transport on Monday morning in the counties affected by the red and orange warnings. Afternoon services are intended to operate as normal, subject to local road conditions being safe to travel.

Iarnród Éireann has advised customers that a nationwide speed restriction of 80km/h will be in place across the entire rail network on Monday morning as a safety precautionary given the severe weather alerts. Significant service delays can be expected on all routes as a result.

The warning to schools and preschools came following a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group on Sunday afternoon in preparation for the arrival of winds of up to 130km/h and dangerous gusts that may cause structural damage in places.

Met Éireann warned there was a “potential danger to life” in the areas worst affected by the approaching storm. It said the high winds could cause damage to “exposed and vulnerable structures”. Travelling conditions could be dangerous and there is the possibility of disruption to services and damage to power lines.

At a press briefing following the emergency group meeting, Met Éireann head of forecasting Eoin Sherlock said Storm Debi was expected to arrive in the southwest during the night and track across the country to the northeast, hitting commuters and disrupting transport.

Keith Leonard of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management said Storm Debi had dangerous features and would cause “extremely hazardous” conditions in coastal areas. He recommended that people stay away from such areas for the duration of the storm.

Lengthy delays were to be expected across the transport network and it was likely there would be “difficulties” in airports and ports throughout Monday.

While all schools and preschools in the counties subject to status red and orange warnings were being advised not to open until 10am, Mr Leonard said principals and school management should monitor updates as the situation could change. Schools are not being advised to stay closed.

Addressing employers, he said it would be preferable if people could work from home in the counties affected by the status red and orange warnings.

“Given the disruption to travel networks, employers are asked to be flexible to those who will be disrupted getting to work tomorrow and consider the option of working from home.”

Road users were asked to slow down and to watch out for fallen trees, especially during Monday morning. Power outages were likely and people were asked to try to ensure that their mobile phones were charged as they were important emergency devices.

Mr Sherlock said the status red warnings were in place because of the likelihood of dangerous gusts that could knock down trees and damage rooftops. He also pointed out heavy rain was expected in some areas, with the ground already saturated in many parts. The status orange wind warning in the early morning means that the greater Dublin area is expected to experience high winds through the morning rush hours.

Further status red warnings could not be ruled out as the “fast-moving situation” develops, he added.

Storm Debi comes after the recent storm Babet, which caused extensive flooding in some areas, and also storm Ciarán. The latest storm also has the potential to cause flash flooding in some areas given expected heavy rainfall.

A status red warning is rarely issued but when it is, people in the areas expected to be affected should take action to protect themselves and their properties, Met Éireann said. When it is issued for winds, it means there will be widespread winds with mean speeds in excess of 80km/h in the area and/or widespread gusts with mean speeds in excess of 130km/h.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) advised road users in areas affected by the red warning not to travel during the storm window. “Road users are also advised to check local traffic and weather reports before setting out on a journey once the red warning has passed as storm damage could impact routes,” it said.

It has also issued orange wind warnings for 19 counties, beginning at 2am on Monday morning and finishing at 12pm. Storm Debi is predicted to bring “severe and damaging gusts” throughout Monday morning, it said, with a status yellow wind and rain warning issued for the whole country from midnight on Sunday to 3pm on Monday.

The RSA said road users in areas affected by the orange warning should check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey. “Don’t make unnecessary journeys,” it said.

The forecaster said it would be “very windy or stormy” on Sunday night and Monday due to Storm Debi, with heavy rain and a chance of “embedded thunderstorms and hail”. It warned road users and pedestrians to be aware of the possibility of fallen branches, localised flooding, including wave overtopping, and hazardous travelling conditions.

The RSA said those who have to travel should slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front. “This is especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning,” it said.

A status red marine warning has also been issued for Valentia to Loop Head to Slyne Head, valid from 2am to 5am on Monday morning.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has issued a status yellow wind and rain warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry. It is warning of heavy rain and strong winds associated with Storm Debi.