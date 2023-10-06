Investigation into fatal workplace accident in Clondalkin

Gardaí and workplace safety authority officials are to carry out investigations into the death of a man in Clondalkin, south-west Dublin on Thursday evening.
One line of inquiry is the man, who is believed to be a plumber in his 50s, died after being electrocuted while working at a house.
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA), who investigate workplace fatalities, said it was aware of the death of a worker in Clondalkin and had opened an investigation into the case.
A Garda spokeswoman said gardaí received a report of a fatal workplace accident at a premises in Clondalkin at about 7.50pm on Thursday.
“One man aged in his 50s was pronounced deceased. His body has been removed from the scene and a post-mortem will take place at a later time,” the spokeswoman said.
Gardaí had notified the HSA, who were due to attend the scene of the incident to conduct an examination, she said.