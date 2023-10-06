Ireland

Investigation into fatal workplace accident in Clondalkin

Plumber (50s) died following possible electrocution during work on Dublin premises

The Health and Safety Authority has opened an investigation into the plumber's death, which occurred while he was working in a house. Photograph: Agency Stock

Jack Power
Fri Oct 6 2023 - 14:58

Gardaí and workplace safety authority officials are to carry out investigations into the death of a man in Clondalkin, south-west Dublin on Thursday evening.

One line of inquiry is the man, who is believed to be a plumber in his 50s, died after being electrocuted while working at a house.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA), who investigate workplace fatalities, said it was aware of the death of a worker in Clondalkin and had opened an investigation into the case.

A Garda spokeswoman said gardaí received a report of a fatal workplace accident at a premises in Clondalkin at about 7.50pm on Thursday.

“One man aged in his 50s was pronounced deceased. His body has been removed from the scene and a post-mortem will take place at a later time,” the spokeswoman said.

Gardaí had notified the HSA, who were due to attend the scene of the incident to conduct an examination, she said.

Jack Power is a reporter with The Irish Times

