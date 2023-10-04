Ash dieback infects trees in Leinster House

Leinster House. Ash trees on its Merrion Square side 'are in decline due to ash dieback and other fruiting fungal bodies'

Ash dieback, a fungal disease which is expected to wipe out up to 90 per cent of the State’s ash trees, has infected trees in the grounds of Leinster House. News of the spread of the disease into trees on the Leinster Lawn, or Merrion Square side of Leinster House, comes as a Government-commissioned report warned infected trees along roadsides and in parks “presents a growing public health and safety risk”.

The Government report, commissioned by Minister of State for Forestry Pippa Hackett, said the danger to one of Ireland’s most celebrated native trees should be treated as a “national emergency”.

Separately, in a written reply to a Dáil question on the condition of trees on the Leinster House campus, tabled by Catherine Murphy TD, Minister for State at the OPW Patrick O’Donovan confirmed ash trees on the Merrion Square side of the Leinster House “are in decline due to ash dieback and other fruiting fungal bodies”.

“It is the intention of OPW to maintain and preserve all trees on the complex for as long as possible”, he said.

Mr O’Donovan said the trees to the Kildare Street and Merrion Square sides of the Leinster House complex were “an integral and valued part of the site layout and design”.

The OPW carried out inspections, undertaken by qualified arborists, of all trees on the site in 2005, 2008, 2013 and 2018. More recently a five-year survey was commissioned in 2020 with reviews each year through to 2025. The most recent report on tree conditions around Leinster House was carried out in August following Storm Betty this summer.

Mr O’Donovan said the reports showed “four London Planes on the Kildare Street side have a slight leaf infection”.

“Tree works will be carried out over the winter period as per the independent arborist’s report. It is the intention of OPW to maintain and preserve all trees on the complex for as long as possible,” he told Ms Murphy.

Ash dieback was discovered here in imported trees in Co Leitrim in 2012. It has spread rapidly across the country, and Teagasc has estimated that up to 90 per cent of the State’s ash trees will be wiped out.

The Irish Farmers Association said since 1990 some 17,000 hectares were planted, predominantly by farmers, which was grant-aided by the Department of Agriculture under the State afforestation scheme.

“While we are reviewing the full report the central conclusion here is that the current scheme is flawed and that farmers must be compensated for the losses they have suffered through no fault of their own,” said IFA president Tim Cullinan.

