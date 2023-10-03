Teenager (14) airlifted to hospital following crash in Co Wexford

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the road remains closed. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A 14-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a passing car in Co Wexford.

The incident occurred on the R772 road in Ballylough, near Ferns, at about 1.20pm on Tuesday.

Having assessed the scene, paramedics with the National Ambulance Service (NAS) made the decision to seek the assistance of the NAS Air Corps 112 Air Ambulance.

The boy, who lives locally, was transferred into the helicopter from the side of the road and was flown to Temple Street Children’s Hospital for further treatment. The boy’s injuries are understood to be serious but “non life threatening”.

At least two ambulances and gardaí attended the scene and the road remained closed for a period of time with traffic diversions in place.

“One male youth aged in his teens has been conveyed to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained as a result of this collision,” a garda spokesman said.