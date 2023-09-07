Temperatures to hit 28 degrees as hot weather warning for Ireland comes into effect

Met Éireann forecast another hot day on Friday with temperatures reaching highs of up to 28 degrees or more

Households have been asked to conserve water with temperatures due to hit highs of up to 28 degrees during the spell of warm weather.

The national forecast is for another dry and sunny day on Thursday, with highest temperatures ranging from 24 to 28 degrees.

A status-yellow high temperature weather warning has been put in place by Met Éireann, advising of very hot and humid weather over Thursday and Friday. The warning is to remain in place until Saturday morning.

While most of the country will be able to enjoy the sunny weather, there will be some rain in the south-east on Thursday, which will move northwards over Leinster.

Met Éireann said the rain may turn heavy in parts and even bring a risk of thundery showers and possible spot flooding in the east of the country.

The forecast for Friday is for another hot day with temperatures reaching highs of up to 28 degrees or more.

The weather will be dry for most of the country, with some fog along coastal areas and a threat of isolated heavy showers inland.

Saturday is expected to see bright and sunny spells with some scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be between 21 and 25 degrees.

The forecast for Sunday is also for a warm day with sunny spells, but there will be some showers, which in places could turn to thunderstorms and bring a risk of spot flooding, the national forecaster has said.

The weather looks set to begin to cool next week, with highest temperatures dropping to 19 degrees or lower on Monday, and the rest of the week bringing even more unsettled weather and rain.

Uisce Éireann, the national water utility previously called Irish Water, has urged households to try and conserve water during the current spell of hot weather and beyond.

Margaret Attridge, head of water operations, said while it was great to see the current spell of sunny weather after a wet summer, it brought its “own unique set of challenges” for the utility company.

“Some urban areas tend to see increases in demand around this time of year as schools return and people come back to work after holidays,” she said.

“As we come into autumn and winter, storms and other extreme weather can impact on the capacity to treat and produce clean drinking water,” she said.

“For this reason, water conservation is something we should think about year-round, not just during the summer,” she said.

Ms Attridge said Uisce Éireann had been planning to conduct a public campaign reminding people to be conscious of their water use even before the current sunny weather.

“By working together to use only what we need in our homes, gardens, and businesses, we can all contribute to ensuring a sustainable water supply for everyone,” she said.