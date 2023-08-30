Tipperary crash: Cashel ‘shocked and numbed’ after boy (3) and two grandparents killed

The road was closed following the collision and diversions were put in place to allow a forensic crash investigator to carry out an examination. File photograph: Alan Betson

The deaths of three members of one family, including a three year old boy, in a car crash near Cashel in Co Tipperary has caused shock and numbness in their home community, the town’s mayor has said.

Cllr Declan Burgess, mayor of Cashel, said the news that three members of the one family had been killed and two other members of the family seriously injured had left everyone in community reeling.

“This is devastating news for the community here in Cashel – it’s just awful particularly coming just days after the terrible tragedy in our neighbouring town of Clonmel on Friday night when four young people died, we’ve been struck with another blow,” he said.

“It’s hard to comprehend – people are just shocked and numbed at the loss of three lives but it’s an ongoing situation with two others still quite critical in Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel, so we are still trying to come to terms with the enormity of it all.”

The collision happened at around 8.50pm when a car collided with a wall at Windmill Road in Knockbolloge about 2.5km from the centre of Cashel, resulting in all five occupants of the car suffering serious or critical injuries.

The five were all members of the one family from the area. The two rear seat passengers, a man and his wife aged in their 40s, were pronounced dead at the scene while their three year old grandson, who was also travelling in the back of the car, also suffered serious injuries.

The emergency services were quickly on the scene and paramedics worked to try to stabilise the boy but he died at the scene and his body was later removed to Tipperary University Hospital along with the bodies of his grandparents.

The bodies of the deceased adults have since been removed to University Hospital Waterford for postmortem examinations. It is expected a postmortem on the remains of their grandson will also take place in Waterford.

The child’s father, who was driving the car, and his mother, who was a front seat passenger in the vehicle, were rushed by ambulance to Tipperary University Hospital with serious injuries and it is understood that the man remains in a critical condition there this morning. Both father and mother are aged in their 20s.

Gardaí closed Windmill Road following the collision and diversions were put in place to allow a forensic crash investigator to carry out an examination of the scene on Wednesday morning while the car also remains at the scene pending an examination.

Gardaí have set up an incident room in Cahir Garda station to investigate the collision and they appealed to anyone who may have travelled the road between 8.30pm and 9.15pm and may have dash cam footage to contact them at Cahir Garda station on 052 617 7640.

Meanwhile, preparations are continuing in nearby Clonmel and Kilcash for the funerals of three Leaving Certificate students and a 24 year old man who died when their car crashed just outside Clonmel at around 7.30pm last Friday night.

Friends Grace McSweeney (18), Nicole Murphy (18) and Zoey Coffey (18) and Ms McSweeney’s older brother, Luke (24) all died in the single vehicle crash which happened at Mountain Road in Clonmel as the three Leaving Cert friends were preparing to head out to celebrate their exam results.