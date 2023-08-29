Number of people dead following single vehicle crash in Co Tipperary

Gardaí said the road is closed to traffic following the single vehicle crash. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A number of people are believed to have been killed in a crash in Co Tipperary.

Emergency services attending the scene near Cashel on Tuesday night said “initial indications” were that an unspecified number of people in the single-vehicle crash had died.

It is believed there were a total of five people inside the car which crashed on a minor road near the townland of Rathcoun outside Cashel at about 8.50pm.

In a statement, gardaí said they were in the process of informing families on Tuesday night and said no further information was immediately available.

READ MORE

“The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place,” a garda spokeswoman said. “No further information is available at this time.”

News of the crash began to emerge on social media at about 10pm.

It comes just four days after the death of four people in a single-vehicle crash in Clonmel, about 23km away.