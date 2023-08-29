Irish tourist (34) found dead in Ibiza hotel room

Hotel Tropical in San Antonio in Spain where an Irish man has been found dead.

An Irish holidaymaker has been found dead in his hotel room in Ibiza, Spain.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance.

“The department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” he said.

Although initial reports pointed to the tourist being British, police on Tuesday described the dead man as a 34-year-old Irish national.

He was staying at the four-star Hotel Tropical in San Antonio, in the centre of San Antonio and a five-minute walk from the nearest beach.

Hotel sources have also confirmed the holidaymaker was Irish, although the hotel has said it will not be making any official comment.

An investigation into the unnamed tourist’s death has begun.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard confirmed on Tuesday: “I can confirm we are investigating the death of an Irish national at a hotel in San Antonio in Ibiza.

“The autopsy will help investigators determine the cause of death.”

The alarm was raised just before 4pm. Emergency responders rushed to the hotel but the tourist was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is said to have been staying with friends at the hotel, with well-placed sources saying they had interviewed a cousin.

Last month, a 35-year-old British man died after plunging from a second-floor balcony in San Antonio.

More to follow.