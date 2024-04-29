Woman seriously injured following assault at hospital in Kilkenny

Gardaí are currently at the scene, outside the outpatients section of the hospital. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A woman has been seriously injured following a suspected assault at an orthopaedic hospital in Kilkenny.

The incident on Kilcreene Hospital campus is understood to have taken place at around 8.30am and gardaí were on scene by 8.50am.

The incident took place in the outpatients section of the facility. The campus is also the headquarters for the National Ambulance Service for the county and also a number of HSE administrative buildings.

Gardaí are currently at the scene, outside the outpatients section of the hospital and employees and patients are being advised to stay indoors.

One employee said: “We know very little about what is happening. When I arrived into work around 8am there were no gardaí here but they arrived around 8.50am.”

In a statement gardaí said: “Gardaí received a report and attended the scene of an alleged incident of assault, which occurred at a medical institution in Kilkenny at approximately 8.30am.

“A woman is receiving treatment at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny, for injuries believed at this time to be non-life-threatening.”

Garda investigations are ongoing. A garda search helicopter has been deployed to search for the male culprit.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group (IEHG) added: “The Ireland East Hospital Group are working with An Garda Síochána following an incident that took place in Kilcreene Regional Orthopaedic Hospital this morning.

“Staff and management are fully co-operating with the gardaí and their investigation.”