Four young people travelling to Leaving Cert results celebration killed in Tipperary road crash

Four young people have been killed in a single vehicle road incident in Tipperary. The crash occurred earlier this evening near Clonmel.

It is understood that the single vehicle crash occurred at the Mountain Road, close to the Hillview Sports Complex, at around 7.30pm this evening, and involved a driver and several passengers. Initial indications are that the young people in the car were intending to travel to Carlow for post-Leaving Certificate result celebrations. There are indications that the car overturned while going down a hill.

Gardaí and members of Tipperary Fire Brigade, along with other emergency services, are at the scene. The road has been closed to other cars to facilitate the emergency services. Diversions have been put in place.

The families of those involved are being informed.

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Richie Molloy said that the crash was awfully sad news for the families and for the town itself.

“It is really shocking news. At this stage we do not know who was involved but I know that there are a number of families receiving the most awful and tragic of news tonight.

“Today was a happy day for the young people who received their Leaving Cert results and this has cast a cloud of sadness and grief over the entire community young and old. Everyone is thinking and praying for the families at this time. As a parent myself I can only imagine what the parents of these young people are going through.”

Pat English, Tipperary county councillor for Clonmel, said: “It’s just terrible for the families.

“Our thoughts, our heartfelt feelings are going out to all families involved with this. The whole town will be in mourning over the next few days in memory of those young people who were just going out to celebrate the Leaving Cert and I never thought this would happen, no one thought this would happen [here] but it did just happen.”

Cllr John Fitzgerald said that the emergency services were on the scene as quickly as possible.

“On a Friday night that should be a happy night, but there’s a terrible cloud over the town, I think, with this tragedy tonight.”

An Garda Síochána said they were aware that “images of the immediate aftermath of this collision are circulating on social media and messaging apps. Out of respect to the deceased and their families, An Garda Síochána appeals for persons not to forward these images if received”.

