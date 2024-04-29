Judge convicted of sexually assaulting six young males during 1990s due to be sentenced

A Circuit Court judge who resigned earlier this year after being convicted of sexually assaulting six males on dates in the 1990s is due to be sentenced today.

Gerard O’Brien was convicted by a jury at the Central Criminal Court last December of sexually assaulting six males, aged between 17 and 24 at the time of the offences. He was also convicted of attempted rape of one of the six.

The offences occurred on dates between 1991 and 1997 when O’Brien worked as a teacher at a second level school in Co Dublin. Four of the males were his pupils or former pupils.

As a result of phocomelia, a rare birth defect, O’Brien, now aged 59 and with an address in Thurles, Co Tipperary, was born without arms and with just one leg and needs assistance dressing and going to the toilet.

During the four week trial, five complainants gave evidence they had, on separate occasions, stayed overnight in his residence to help him in the morning with dressing and going to the toilet. They said they had been drinking, as had O’Brien, and woke to find him performing sexual acts on them to which they had not consented.

One complainant said O’Brien sexually assaulted him while he was bringing him to the toilet in a pub.

O’Brien, who denied the charges, was convicted by unanimous jury verdict on December 22nd last.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens adjourned sentence to March 4th but sentencing was further adjourned because a psychological report on O’Brien was awaited.

At the time of conviction, the judge said he would have remanded O’Brien in custody but for the special circumstances surrounding him.

O’Brien was remanded on bail pending sentence and his name automatically went on the register of sex offenders following his conviction.

The judge is expected to impose sentence after hearing victim impact statements today from three of the survivors and considering the psychological report.

In the event of a custodial sentence, the Irish Prison Service, which has services for disabled prisoners, is expected to put a plan in place to address O’Brien’s situation.

Immediately following O’Brien’s conviction in late December, the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, said these were “appalling cases of sexual assault” and said she was seeking advice from the Attorney General about the options open to Government and the Oireachtas concerning the matter.

Reiterating her aim of “zero tolerance” for all forms of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence here, the Minister said O’Brien’s conviction was “clear proof” that nobody is above the law or immune from prosecution for such crimes.

On January 6th last, the Minister announced O’Brien had submitted his resignation as a judge with immediate effect.

Before embarking on a teaching career, O’Brien qualified as a solicitor. Having been unsuccessful in getting work as a lawyer, he secured teaching hours at a secondary school in Dublin during the 1990s. After he ceased teaching in the late 1990s, he returned to a legal career and established his own firm, Gerard O’Brien Solicitors, in 2006.

Running for Fianna Fáil, he was elected to Thurles Urban District Council in 2009 but resigned as a councillor in 2012 upon his appointment as State Solicitor for North Tipperary. In 2014, he was appointed to the Circuit Court bench.

Formal complaints were made to gardaí in 2019 about the alleged offences in the 1990s and, after an investigation led by Inspector Jonathan Hayes of the Garda National Protection Services Bureau, O’Brien was charged in 2021.