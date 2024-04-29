Economy returns to growth in first quarter with GDP up 1.1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.1 per cent in January, February and March when compared with the previous three months. Photographer: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

The Irish economy returned to growth in the first quarter of 2024 as activity in the State’s multinational-dominated technology sector increased.

According to preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.1 per cent in January, February and March when compared with the previous three months.

GDP had contracted for the five previous quarters largely because of a fall-off in exports. This had placed the Irish economy in a technical recession, defined as back-to-back quarters of negative growth.

While GDP contracted last year, modified domestic demand (MDD), a more accurate measure of domestic activity, had remained positive.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has cautioned that GDP is not a useful measure of living standards in the domestic economy given the outsized role the multinational sector.

“In today’s release, GDP is estimated to have expanded by 1.1 per cent in Q1 2024 in volume terms when compared with Q4 2023,” the CSO’s Enda Behan said.

“This was driven by an increase in the multinational-dominated sector of Information and Communication in Q1 2024,” he said, while noting GDP is estimated to have fallen by 0.8 per cent when compared with the same quarter of 2023.