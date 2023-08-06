Brother of woman killed in Cork ‘deeply humbled’ by public support

A fundraiser generated €25,000 to support the family of the late Deepa Dinamani (38), who is to be returned to India ahead of a memorial service next Friday

The brother of an Indian woman who died in violent circumstances in Cork last month says he has been “deeply humbled” by an outpouring of public support that has facilitated her repatriation.

More than €25,000 was raised through an online fundraiser following the death of Deepa Dinamani (38), who is to be returned to India ahead of a memorial service next Friday.

The fund was also set up to assist Ullas Dinamani, the deceased woman’s only sibling, with the costs of travelling to Ireland to bring his sister’s five-year-old son back to India to be reunited with his grandparents. The memorial service for Ms Dinamani, a chartered accountant, is to take place at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

Mr Dinamani said he wanted to thank the community in Cork from “the bottom of his heart” for all that has been done for his family since his sister was found dead on July 14th at her home in Cardinal Court, Wilton.

“I am so grateful and I will never ever forget how the community joined hands and assisted a person from India in this difficult situation,” he said.

“It is because of the hard work of many of you that I will be able to take my deceased sister and her son back to India where he will be able to perform the last rites of his mother.”

Ms Dinamani’s husband Regin Parithapara Rajan (41) has been charged her with her murder. His case is due back before Cork District Court on August 28th.