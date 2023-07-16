Man (41) appears in court charged with murder of wife in Cork

Deepa Dinamani (38) who was found dead in her home in Wilton, Cork following a serious assault. Photograph: Cork Courts Limited

A 41-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of his wife at the home in Cork city over the weekend.

Regin Parithapara Rajan was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday morning where he was charged with the murder of Deepa Paruthiyezhuth Dinamani (38) at their home Cardinal Court, Wilton Cork on July 14th contrary to common law.

Regin Parithapara Rajan at a special sitting of Cork District Court where he was charged with the murder of his wife Deepa Dinamani. Photograph: Cork Courts Limited

Det Garda Alan Johnson gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that he arrested Mr Rajan at 2.43am on Sunday and charged him with the murder. He said Mr Rajan made no reply to the charge after caution.

Sgt Gearoid Davis applied for a remand in custody until Thursday for the DPP’s directions and defence solicitor, Eddie Burke said that he had explained to Mr Rajan that there was no provision for bail at the district court and that he accepted that he would be remanded in custody.

Mr Burke requested that Mr Rajan receive all appropriate medical attention while in prison, in particular any psychiatric attention he might need as he suffered from depression while he also applied for free legal aid, saying that he had no means and no income.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr Rajan in custody to appear again at Cork District Court on Thursday by video link while he also granted him free legal aid and directed that he receive all appropriate medical attention while in custody.

Mr Burke said that there would be no need for an interpreter as Mr Rajan, an Indian national, had good English and understood proceedings. Mr Rajan did not speak other than to confirm his identity during the three minute hearing before Judge Kelleher.

Ms Dinamani, a native of Kerala in southern India, had moved to Cork three months ago with her husband and five-year-old son to take up a position as a fund manager with a financial services company based at Cork Airport Business Park.