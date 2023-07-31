‘Substantial file’ being prepare by DPP in case of man (41) accused of murdering wife in Cork

Deepa Dinamani was found dead in her home in Wilton, Cork city earlier this month. Photograph: Cork Courts Limited

“A substantial file” is to be prepared in the case of a man charged with murdering his wife in Cork city earlier this month.

Regin Parithapara Rajan (41) was previously charged with the murder of Deepa Paruthiyezhuth Dinamani (38) at their home in Cardinal Court, Wilton on July 14th.

Sgt John Kelleher told Cork District Court on Monday that gardaí were still awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case.

“Due to the nature of the incident a substantial file is to be compiled,” he said.

READ MORE

Judge Olann Kelleher further remanded Mr Rajan in custody until August 28th for DPP directions.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke previously requested that his client be seen by a prison psychiatrist for treatment for his depression. Judge Kelleher directed that Mr Rajan receive appropriate medical attention in custody. Mr Burke also previously applied for, and was granted, free legal aid for his client, who he said had no income or means.

Ms Dinamani was a chartered accountant who was working as a senior manager in fund services at a company based in the Airport Business Park in Cork. The deceased, who is the mother of a five-year-old son, was from Kerala in southern India and had been living in Cork for just three months.