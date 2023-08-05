Man dies after car and motorcycle crash in Co Wicklow

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. File photograph: PA

A man has died after a car and motorcycle crashed in Co Wicklow on Saturday afternoon.

The collision took place on the R752 at Ballybeg in Rathnew shortly after 4pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed and local diversions were in place on Saturday evening as forensic collision investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact officers at Wicklow Garda station on 0404-67107.

Road users who have camera or dash-cam footage and were travelling in the area are being asked to make it available to gardaí. — PA