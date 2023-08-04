Call for Conor Pass lands in Kerry to be purchased for national park

Land and forestry on Kerry’s scenic Conor Pass has been put up for sale for €10 million by its American owner. File photograph: iStock

Friends of the Irish Environment has called on the Government to purchase land and forestry on Kerry’s Conor Pass for a national park after the site was put up for sale for €10 million by its American owner.

Marketed as the “Connor Pass” the 1,000 acres of land and almost 400 acres of forestry is being advertised on its own website.

The move has led to calls from some politicians to purchase the lands, although opinion is divided in Co Kerry with some locals arguing that the money would be better spent acquiring affordable sites for housing.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast on Friday, Tony Lowes, director of Friends of the Irish Environment, said a comparison would be made that €10 million could be better spent on the homeless or the health system.

“I think the problem is that people don’t see the value of a national park, the value of taking over an area like this. We put in five national parks in the last 20 years of the last century, and we haven’t put in one this century. And when you look at the kind of things, the advantages we get from them, it really is a bit difficult to understand. I think it’s just that people don’t realise the value of properly conserving and properly managing the land.”

The Conor Pass was “absolutely magnificent” said Mr Lowe who used to live in the area. If allowed to regenerate properly “you would find that birds and creatures of all kinds would flock to it, including tourists,” he said.

“I mean, this is one of the things if you look at Killarney, for instance, Killarney’s tourism is really based entirely on its national park.”

If the Conor Pass was allowed to regenerate, “the skies would fill and the rivers there are going to be again full of fish, as they once were before,” Mr Lowes said, adding: “This is what we’re after. And we can’t do that unless we manage the land properly.”

“If you look at it just in climate terms – if you removed sheep, you’d have less methane emissions, and you’d also have a sink because as the vegetation grows up, it absorbs greenhouse gases. And if we have that kind of sink, that means that we have to reduce things less so we can drive a little more and do those kinds of things a little more.”

When asked about comments by local TD Michael Healy-Rae that the funds would be better spent on social housing, Mr Lowes said the deputy “perhaps” did not realise the economic value of treating land in this way.

The site up for sale includes four lakes – Pedlar’s Atlea, Beirne and Clogharee – along with a waterfall and mature forest. Its American owner Michael Noonan bought the land in parcels over the years and he farms it with grazing sheep.

Bordered on the west by the Owenmore river, and with views over Dingle Town, Brandon Bay and the Atlantic the land is already visited by thousands of walkers and tourists each year. Pedlar’s Lake was used as the backdrop to the film The Field.