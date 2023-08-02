Monaghan crash: Principal describes scene of ‘utter heartbreak and devastation’ at school

Young people embrace as the hearse carrying the remains of Kiea McCann arrives to the family home in Clones, Co Monaghan. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Sharon McGuinness, principal of Largy College in Co Monaghan, has described the scene of “utter heartbreak and devastation” at her school on Monday night when buses returned students from the cancelled debs ball after the fatal incident in which two students were killed.

Kiea McCann (17) and Dlava Mohamed (16), both students at Largy College in Clones, were killed when the car in which they were travelling to the debs ball left the road and crashed into a tree on the N54 in Legnakelly.

Ms McGuinness said speaking to the students on Monday had been “the hardest five minutes of my career”, adding that both girls had been an integral part of the school community and she was very aware that there would be two empty chairs in the school in September.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, the principal paid tribute to the “two beautiful girls” who were best friends. Kiea had completed her Leaving Cert Applied and Dlava had completed her Junior Cert and was to enter transition year.

“Words can’t describe how our school, the community of Clones is feeling just at this time,” Ms McGuinness said. When asked to describe the two girls, Ms McGuinness said Dlava was always smiling.

“She was a gorgeous soul, loyal and bubbly, and she was always very happy around the school. She radiated goodness and she was just full of energy,” the principal said.

“Kiea was pleasant and courteous. She had a great love of children, and she had hoped to go on to study child care at third level. And that is a dream that will just not be realised.”

Ms McGuinness said nothing could prepare any school or any parent or any community for the events that unfolded on Monday evening. She explained how it was decided to bring the students back to the school so they would be in a familiar place with familiar faces.

“Speaking to the students and parents that were there at that time, that was indeed the hardest five minutes of my career. It was just a scene of utter heartbreak and devastation.”

The school would provide support for the weeks and months to come, she said. Ms McGuinness visited both families on Tuesday and said the school would provide every support for the funerals.

“We will look at how to support the families as best we can. The past 36 hours has definitely taken a toll on all of us and everyone in our community. And we can’t find the words to just speak about how we feel,” Ms McGuinness said.

“Students can’t find the words to express the emotions of anger and hurt that they feel, and over the next while we will continue to work together to support each other.

“This tragedy has really highlighted the solidarity and cohesion and care of our school community and indeed the community of Clones. We’ve received a huge volume of cards, messages of support from all across the country. We’ve a tough time ahead and it’s going to be a long journey and a long road.

“Our focus will be on our students and on providing the support to help and a listening ear and being there for our students in these dark days that lie ahead for us.”