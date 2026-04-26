Ireland

Teenage motorcyclist dies in Co Donegal crash

Gardaí appeal for information on collision on Saturday afternoon

A teenager died in a crash involving a car and a motorbike in Cloghan, Co Donegal on Saturday. Photograph: North West Newspix
A teenager died in a crash involving a car and a motorbike in Cloghan, Co Donegal on Saturday. Photograph: North West Newspix
Sun Apr 26 2026 - 11:101 MIN READ

A teenage motorcyclist died in a collision with a car in Co Donegal on Saturday afternoon.

The fatal incident took place on the R252 road at Cloghan at 4.30pm.

The motorcyclist, a male in his teens, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was taken to Letterkenny Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed for technical examination by forensic collision investigators.

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Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, including road users with camera or dashcam footage who were in the area between 4pm and 5pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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