Kiea McCann: ‘Strong, beautiful, loving and caring’ girl hoped to study childcare

Kiea McCann (17) who died in a road traffic accident outside Clones in Co Monaghan on the way to her debs.

Kiea McCann, the 17-year-old who was killed in a car crash en route to her Debs ball in Co Monaghan, was a “pleasant and courteous” girl who had ambitions of working in childcare.

Having completed her work experience at a local creche, she was due to begin studying a childcare course at Cavan Institute, a statement from her school said.

Sharon Magennis, the principal of Largy College where Ms McCann attended, described the victim’s love of children.

“She had a great love of children, and she had hoped to go on to study childcare at third level. And that is a dream that will just not be realised,” Ms Magennis told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Ms McCann grew up in Kilmainhamwood, Co Meath, and spent some time in Monaghan town before settling in Clones with her family. She is survived by nine siblings, and was predeceased by her brother Jason.

A statement by Largy College on Wednesday described her as a “deeply family-oriented girl” who was widely liked.

She was a “very popular classmate” due to her willingness to support others, it went on, adding: “She was never afraid to give up her time to help her peers.”

Family members and friends of Ms McCann have posted a number of tributes to the victim on social media.

Shaunice McCann, Kiea’s sister, described her as “strong, beautiful, loving and caring girl”.

Kiea McCann's school photo. Photograph: Largy College

“My little baby sister, I have no words to describe the emotions going through me right now. I really don’t know what to do without you, I am just so lost and don’t understand how something like this could just happen to you and I just hope you know that we all love you so much.

“I would do anything just to have you hear with me one last time just to tell you that I love you and need you.

“I will never understand why life is so cruel to take such a special person like you out of it I love you forever baby.”

Shaunice shared photographs of Kiea with her mother Teresa and other sister Shauna.

Ms McCann’s friendship with Dlava Mohamed, who also died in Monday’s single-car collision, was an important part of her life. The friends both moved to Clones some years back, and quickly became best friends.

In a testament to that friendship, Rashid Mohamed, Ms Mohamed’s brother, said Ms McCann “was like a sister to him”.

“She was my best friend. She was in our house every day ... I’ve lost two sisters, and one in the hospital,” he said, speaking at the steps to his family’s home in Clones.